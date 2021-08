Blue Origin sues U.S. government over NASA decision to award lunar lander contract to SpaceX

CNN

– Blue Origin filed a federal lawsuit Friday to challenge a NASA moon landing contract awarded solely to rival company SpaceX, raising the bar in an already tense standoff over the multibillion-dollar lunar lander program. Joe Raedle / Getty Images (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images) The protection order was first issued on Monday. Details of the lawsuit are not publicly available as the documents are under seal, but Blue Origin says it is an attempt to address flaws in the acquisition process found in the human landing system of the NASA, the company said in a statement. Human Landing System, or HLS, is the official name of the program that is at the heart of this legal battle, and it seeks to use private sector contracts to develop, build, and test the vehicle that will put astronauts on the moon for the first time. times. times in half a century. After initially committing to offering multiple contracts to spur the development of at least two lunar landers that could compete with each other, NASA announced in April that it was awarding SpaceX just one price for 2.9. billion dollars, citing costs as the main reason for the decision. Congress did not give NASA all the money it requested for the HLS program. Blue Origin previously attempted to challenge the contracting decision with the United States Government Accountability Office, but GAO sided with NASA and denied the request. We firmly believe that the issues identified in this procurement and its results must be addressed to restore fairness, create competition and ensure a safe return to the Moon for America, Blue Origin said in a statement. A judge granted Blue Origins the request to keep the complaint under seal, which argued that making the information public could expose proprietary information, trade secrets and confidential financial information, and cause serious harm to competition, according to court documents filed with the United States Court of Justice. Federal claims. The war between SpaceX and Blue Origin, which are owned by two of the world’s richest men, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos respectively, has also included a public relations battle. Blue Origin has called SpaceXs plans to use its Starship vehicle, a massive rocket being tested in South Texas, for the extremely complex and high-risk HLS program. Meanwhile, SpaceX CEO Musk has been bashing Blue Origins claims on Twitter for weeks at one point. saying that if lobbying and lawyers could put you in orbit, [Blue Origin CEO Jeff] Bezos would be on Pluto [right now.] Blue Origin had submitted a bid of $ 5.9 billion and offered to work as a national team alongside aerospace giants such as Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin.

