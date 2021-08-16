Latham and Simpson Thacher buy Hyatts hotel manager for $ 2.7 billion

The office of Latham & Watkins LLP law firm in Manhattan, New York, United States, August 17, 2020. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) – Latham & Watkins and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett lead Hyatt Hotel Corp’s deal to buy luxury resort manager Apple Leisure Group from subsidiaries of KKR and KSL Capital Partners LLC for $ 2.7 billion in cash .

The deal, announced on Sunday, will see Hyatt take control of the Pennsylvania-based Apple Leisure Groups resort management platform, which provides sales, marketing and other services to resort chains, including understood Secrets, according to a press release.

Hyatt has partnered with longtime advisor Latham for advice on the transaction. The firm’s team is led by business partners Michael Pucker and Jonathan Solomon.

Latham has advised the Chicago-based hotel chain on a variety of topics, including its initial public offering, financing transactions and the sales of some of its subsidiaries. The firm also advised Hyatt on its acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality, a hotel management company, in 2018, according to a press release.

Apple Leisure Group, KKR and KSL are working with Simpson Thacher to support the Hyatt deal.

The Simpson Thacher team includes M&A partner Marni Lerner, executive compensation and benefits partner Tristan Brown, tax partner Marcy Geller, and banking and credit partner Adam Shapiro.

Lerner and Brown were previously part of the team that guided KKR and KSL in their 2017 purchase of Apple Leisure Group from Bain Capital for an undisclosed amount, according to a press release from the firm.

Hyatts’ financial advisers are BDT & Co LLC and JP Morgan; Apple Leisure Groups is PJT Partners; and KKR and KSL Capital Partners is Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

