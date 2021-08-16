Companies line up ‘green’ ammonia for fertilizers and future fuel

As the company tries to find ways to reduce its environmental footprint, decarbonizing a wide range of sectors and industrial processes will be crucial in the years to come.

Time is running out when it comes to finding new solutions and technologies to do this, according to the latest findings from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Released last week, its report warned that limiting global warming to nearly 1.5 degrees Celsius or even 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels would be “out of reach” for the next two decades without immediate, rapid reduction. and large-scale greenhouse gases. emissions.

Against this sobering backdrop, a number of companies are trying to reduce the environmental effects of ammonia production, which is responsible for around 1.8% of global carbon dioxide emissions, according to a policy briefing by the Royal Society.

On Monday, for example, three Norwegian companies, power plant Statkraft, Aker Clean Hydrogen and fertilizer specialist Yara, launched a business focused on the production of so-called “green” ammonia.

The new company, called HEGRA, is jointly owned by the three companies. According to Statkraft, which is itself owned by the Norwegian state, HEGRA will focus on the electrification and decarbonization of an ammonia plant located in Herya, Norway.

The general idea behind the initiative is that it will use renewable energy to produce ammonia on a large scale. The ammonia would then be used to produce carbon-free fertilizers. Statkraft also described green ammonia as “a promising zero emission fuel for the marine industry”.

Speaking to CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Monday morning, Yara CEO Svein Tore Holsether stressed the importance of developing global solutions.

“The technology is there, but it’s also about turning it into a product,” he said. “And the good thing about ammonia production and fertilizer production is that you already have an existing infrastructure.”

“By converting some of that into renewable energy using hydropower, as we’re talking about here in Norway, we can produce renewable fertilizer and deliver it to farmers on a large scale, quite quickly.”

In terms of timing, Holsether said it would take five to seven years for the project to be up and running.