Request for access to information on risk management plans for COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 21-577)
June 18, 2021
Dear
Thank you for your request for information, dated May 27, 2021, where you asked:
1) What risk management plans are in place for Pfizer, Astra Zeneca and Moderna Covid 19 vaccines? Please provide supporting documents.
2) What parameters / checks and balances are in place to advise on the impact of safety issues / balance of risks and benefits for emergency approval specific to covid 19 vaccines? This means how many fatalities and / or percentage of fatalities or injuries must there be to create a red flag / signal?
3) What parameters / checks and balances are in place to advise on the impact of safety issues / risk / benefit balance for urgently approved, non-covid 19 vaccines? This means how many fatalities and / or percentage of fatalities or injuries must there be to create a red flag / signal?
4.1) What parameters / checks and balances are in place to give guidance on the impact of safety issues / balance of risks and benefits for vaccines outside of emergency approval (i.e. fully licensed and approved vaccines) which is obviously not specific to covid 19 vaccines? This means how many fatalities and / or percentage of fatalities or injuries must there be to create a red flag / signal?
4.2) Please provide all marketing authorization documentation for Pfizer, Astra Zeneca and Moderna C19 vaccines.
5) Please provide standard operating procedures for the process used to monitor the indicators mentioned in points 2, 3 and 4.
I am happy to provide you with the requested information, see below.
question 1
Risk management plans for Pfizer / BioNTech, the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine or the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine are available on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) website at the following links:
Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (known by the EMA as the brand name Comimaty): https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/rmp-summary/comirnaty-epar-risk-management-plan_en .pdf
COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine (now known to the EMA as Vaxzevria): https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/rmp-summary/vaxzevria-previously-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca -by-risk-management-plan_fr.pdf
Modern COVID-19 vaccine: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/rmp-summary/covid-19-vaccine-moderna-epar-risk-management-plan_en.pdf
Questions 2, 3, 4.1 and 5
Vaccines are the most effective way to prevent infectious diseases and they save millions of lives around the world. Like all medicines, vaccines can cause side effects. Most of them are light and short-lived, and not everyone gets them. The Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is responsible for continuously monitoring the safety of all medicines and vaccines once approved for use.
The safety surveillance processes used by the MHRA do not differ depending on whether the vaccine is for emergency use or under normal approval, although for COVID-19 vaccines we have defined a surveillance strategy specific to the in light of the large number of people vaccinated over a short period of time, the COVID-19 vaccine surveillance strategy. We also regularly publish a report summarizing information received through the yellow card system which includes security investigations conducted by the MHRA.
There is currently no set threshold at which a signal is high because many factors are taken into account. Yellow card reports of suspected adverse drug reactions are evaluated, along with additional sources of evidence, by a team of safety experts to identify any new safety concerns or side effects. We apply statistical techniques that can tell us if we are seeing more events than we would expect to see, based on what is known about background rates of disease in the absence of vaccination. This is to take into account factors such as accidental illness. We are also looking at the clinical features to see if any new disease patterns emerge that could indicate a new safety issue. In particular, all reports of events with a fatal outcome are carefully examined to distinguish possible side effects of illness which would have occurred independently of vaccination. These reports are reports are also tracked for more information. Additionally, part of our ongoing analysis includes an assessment of natural mortality rates over time, to determine if any specific trends or patterns are occurring that could indicate a vaccine safety concern.
We complement this form of safety surveillance with other epidemiological studies, including analysis of data on national vaccine use, anonymized electronic health records based on general practitioners, and other health data to monitor proactively security. This combined safety data allows the MHRA to detect side effects or safety concerns associated with COVID-19 vaccines.
We also work closely with our public health partners to examine the efficacy and impact of vaccines to ensure that the benefits continue to outweigh any possible side effects. Additionally, and as mentioned, we are working with our international counterparts to gather information on vaccine safety in other countries. We now have very clear evidence from Public Health England (PHE) that both vaccines are very effective and contribute to an 80% reduction in hospitalizations.
All vaccines and drugs are under continuous review by the MHRA. The MHRA uses all available sources of pharmacovigilance evidence, including regular review of suspected adverse reactions submitted through the yellow card system, clinical and epidemiological study data, medical literature and information from pharmaceutical companies. and other global regulatory authorities. MHRA’s data analysis processes and systems are regularly evaluated to ensure optimal performance in monitoring vaccine and drug safety.
Information on the MHRA’s processes for monitoring drug safety can be found at Yellow Card Scheme – MHRA.
Guidance on pharmacovigilance procedures implemented by the MHRA in accordance with current regulations is available on Guidance on pharmacovigilance procedures – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).
Question 4.2
Temporary authorizations for the use of COVID-19 vaccines in the UK followed a rigorous scientific assessment of all available evidence of quality, safety and efficacy by the UK regulator, the Medicines Regulatory Agency and health products (MHRA). MHRA scientists and expert clinicians reviewed data from preclinical laboratory studies, clinical trials, manufacturing and quality controls, product sampling, and final vaccine testing, and also reviewed its conditions. safe supply and distribution. The decision was made with the advice of the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM), the government’s independent scientific advisory body. Regarding MHRA approval of Pfizer / BioNTech and Oxford / AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, additional information (including information for physicians and vaccine recipients, and public assessment reports [PARs] for each vaccine) are available on the MHRA website. Links to these are provided below:
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/regulatory-approval-of-pfizer-biontech-vaccine-for-covid-19 https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/regulatory-approval-of -covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/regulatory-approval-of-covid-19-vaccine-moderna
Please note that a marketing authorization has been granted for the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine (Comirnaty) following a decision of the European Commission (EC) of December 21, 2020 (PLGB 53632/0002). Further information is available on the website of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), a link to it is provided below: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human / EPAR / comirnaty
Please also note that a marketing authorization was granted for the Moderna vaccine on March 31, 2021 following an EC confidence procedure (PLGB 53720/0002). Further information is available on the MHRA website and the EMA website, links to these are provided below: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/regulatory- approval-of-covid-19-vaccine-moderna https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/regulatory-approval-of-covid-19-vaccine-moderna /www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines / human / EPAR / covid-19-vaccine-moderna
In addition, the European Commission, following the recommendations of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), has granted a marketing authorization for the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine.
Further information is provided below: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/vaxzevria-previously-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca
If you have a question regarding the information provided, please reply to this email.
Cordially,
FOI team, Drug Vigilance and Risk Management Division
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/freedom-of-information-responses-from-the-mhra-week-commencing-14-june-2021/freedom-of-information-request-on-risk-management-plans-for-covid-19-vaccinations-foi-21-577
