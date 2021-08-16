CannTrust announces the appointment of a successor auditor

VAUGHAN, ON, August 16, 2021 / CNW / -CannTrust Holdings Inc. (“CannTrust” or the “Company”) (unlisted) today announced the appointment of MNP LLP as auditor. ) dated April 30, 2021. The Company’s Audit Committee and Board of Directors approved the appointment of MNP effective August 13, 2021.

MNP LLP is one of the largest national full-service business consulting firms in Canada, providing client-focused accounting, tax, digital solutions and consulting services.

The Company and its management are committed to working closely with MNP LLP on the completion of its audited financial statements for 2020 and 2021 for filing in the second quarter of 2022. With a hired successor auditor, CannTrust intends to develop a plan and timeline to heal the company’s historical disclosure flaws with the ultimate goal of bringing an application to the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) for a discretionary order revoking the order. OSC cease trade dated April 13, 2020. Due to recent changes to Rule 15c2-11 under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company expects brokers and dealers in the United States to cease posting quotes for its ordinary shares and cease to submit such quotations for publication as of September 28, 2021 until the financial statements are filed. Resolving CannTrust’s historical disclosure failures will require significant management time and expense and there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in securing an OSC order.

To obtain a copy of the Company’s reporting package, including the notice of change of auditor and MNP’s response letter, each prepared in accordance with the applicable requirements of section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 Obligations continuous information, please visit www.sedar.com.

CannTrust remains under the protection of the CCAA in order to facilitate its efforts to resolve its civil claims and implement its plan of compromise, arrangement and reorganization approved by the Court. Aspects of ongoing efforts remain confidential and the Company cannot predict with certainty their timing or outcome. For more information on CannTrust’s procedures under the CCAA, please visit: www.ey.com/ca/canntrust.

About CannTrust

CannTrus is a licensed federally regulated cannabis producer. We are proudly Canadian and operate a portfolio of brands including estora, LiivandSynr.g, specially designed to surprise and delight patients and consumers.

At CannTrust, we are committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, as well as consistent, quality products through standardized processes. Our greenhouse produces A-grade cannabis flowers, with products currently sold as dried flowers, pre-roll, vape, oil drops, and capsules. Founded in 2013, our continued success in the medical cannabis market and subsequent expansion into the recreational sector has earned us the title of Certified Producer of the Year at the 2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards.

CannTrustis is committed to research and innovation, investing in the development of technologies for new products in the medical, recreational and wellness markets, while contributing to the growing body of evidence-based research concerning the use and efficacy of cannabis.

Learn more about www.canntrust.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of United StatesPrivate Titles Litigation Reform Act 1995 and others applicable United States Safe Harbor laws, and such statements are based on CannTrust’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, beliefs and opinions about future events.

Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believes”, “expects”, “likely”, “could”, “will”, “should”, “anticipate”, “Potential”, “proposed”, “estimate” and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “could”, “would” or “will” occur. produce, or through strategy discussions.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release include statements relating to the expectation that CannTrust will seek and obtain a discretionary order revoking the OSC cease trade order. Forward-looking information and statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation: the outcome of the Company’s contingent liabilities; the impact of any regulatory and other investigations; the Company’s ongoing review of strategic and financial alternatives; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments in Canada, United States and elsewhere; the state of the cannabis industry in Canada usually; CannTrust’s ability to remedy its disclosure failures in a timely manner and obtain an order revoking the OSC cease trade order; the willingness of a stock exchange to list the common shares of the Company and the ability of CannTrust to meet the requirements of such stock exchange; and CannTrust’s ability to successfully execute its business strategies.

Forward-looking information and statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by law, CannTrust undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or statements, whether whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors appear from time to time, and it is not possible for CannTrust to predict all of these factors. When reviewing such forward-looking information and statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other caveats contained in CannTrust’s annual information form dated March 28, 2019 (the “Annual Information Form”) and filed with the relevant Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed as evidence CannTrust’s Annual Report Form 40-F under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov (the “March 2019 Form 40-F “). Risk factors and other factors mentioned in the Annual Information Form could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information or statements. Readers are also reminded that CannTrust remains in default of disclosure obligations under applicable securities laws and stock market requirements, that its most recent Annual Information Form, Form 40-F and other information does not reflect all of the risk factors to which the Company is currently facing, and that the Company has not completed or filed the restatements of the financial statements declarations included in the annual information form or the March 2019 Form 40-F or otherwise filed an amendment to this Form 40-F, and that the Company is authorized by the original order of the Superior Court of Justice not to correct its previous filings or to make other filings in respect of relates to periodic disclosure requirements under applicable securities laws and stock market requirements. None of the Company’s securities is listed for trading on a stock exchange in any jurisdiction whatsoever and, in Canada, trading in the Company’s securities is subject to a trading ban issued on April 13, 2020 by the Ontario Securities Commission for CannTrust’s failure to meet its disclosure obligations under applicable securities laws.

