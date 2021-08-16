Bubble-like behavior is unlikely to destabilize the stock market, but JPMorgan says value will provide a cushion as returns rise

Bond yields and cyclical bets on equities have likely bottomed this month and are on the rise for the remainder of 2021, with rates rising and pockets of bubble-like behavior unlikely to destabilize the stock market, according to a report by JPMorgan Chase & Co ..

Bank market strategists said in a note Monday that they remain bullish on equities despite upward pressure on yields and mini-bubbles such as SPACs, IPOs, bitcoin and hydrogen. . The main stock market indices are the S&P 500 SPX,

Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

and Nasdaq Composite COMP,

The talks were mixed on Monday afternoon, with the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan being one of the factors weighing on sentiment, but indices remained near record highs.

Moderately higher returns should not jeopardize stock valuations, JPMorgan strategists said in the report. Our preference for value stocks would provide a cushion as they would likely outperform in a rising yield environment.

A survey of JPMorgan clients last week found that 48% of investors expect the S&P 500 to hit 4,600 by the end of this year, with 26% expecting the index to trade at 4 400, according to the report. The index closed 0.3% higher on Monday at around 4,479.

As for bonds, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bill TMUBMUSD10Y,

which closed as low as 1.17% in early August, was trading around 1.26% on Monday afternoon. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

We continue to believe bond yields are too low and recommend aggressive underweighting in bonds and overweighting in value stocks in our trade recommendations, analysts at JPMorgan said.

They estimated that the returns of the Global Agg bond index could rise by nearly 0.50 percentage point this year amid a deteriorating global balance between demand and supply.

While mechanically higher real returns would lower the risk premium of equities, they wrote that one needs to factor in large increases in real returns of more than 100bp from current levels to start worrying about valuations. actions.

Meanwhile, value stocks, as measured by the Russell 1000 Value Index, RLV,

have also risen from this month’s close to an early August low, according to FactSet data. The gauge was up less than 0.1% on Monday afternoon, while the Russell 1000 Growth RLG Index,

was up 0.2% on the day.

JPMorgan strategists said they were particularly bullish on cyclicals and value stocks, in part because of the strong earnings companies reported for the second quarter as well as signs of declining risk from the delta variant. of the coronavirus in the United States

On the delta variant of COVID-19, we argued that low mortality in vaccinated countries should help investors examine this likely latest wave, they wrote. It looks like investors are waiting for the US business to turn around, and we think it will be in a few days.

While strategists view the delta wave as an overestimated risk, they expect geopolitical and political risks to amplify next year, according to the report.

Other market concerns include sectors with bubble-like behavior, JPMorgan strategists said, citing actions related to COVID-19 lockdowns, renewables, electric vehicles and crypto, as well as stocks. hypergrowth and innovation.

We believe there will be another lower leg in areas that have exhibited bubble-like behavior since the start of the pandemic, they said. But we don’t think these segments are big enough to destabilize the entire market.