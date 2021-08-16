Like Robinhood? You might also like this growth action

Robin HoodThe appeal of is based on its goal of “democratizing finance for all”, but it is not the first trading platform to open up a previously intimidating market. Web Markets (NASDAQ: TW) helped bring trading into the modern digital age for institutional traders – like pension funds and insurance companies – over two decades ago.

Since 1996, Tradeweb has been a key player in the digitization of US Treasury trading, with an electronic trading platform that brought trading online. You could argue that Tradeweb was even a first generation fintech company.

While Tradeweb has been around since the late 90s, it has only been listed on the stock exchange since April 2019. Meanwhile, Tradeweb has returned around 150%, compared to 62% for the S&P 500 – and that only tells part of the story. Of the history. The company has experienced strong growth by expanding its platform and product offerings over the years, and it is taking a growing market share from the competition, making it a stock to watch.

Another solid quarter

Tradeweb offers electronic transactions on its various platforms for large institutional clients such as hedge funds, central banks and wholesale traders such as market makers. The company serves 2,500 customers in 40 different product types and earns money through transaction fees, commissions and subscription fees. Its most prominent products focus on interest rates (which includes assets like US Treasuries) and credit (which includes items like corporate debt).

In the second quarter, Tradeweb increased its revenue by 23% compared to the same period a year earlier, to nearly $ 261 million. Expenses rose only 13%, a sign of improved profitability, which allowed net income to rise 56% to $ 66 million in the quarter.

Growth has been positive overall. Tradeweb’s credit products grew 47% to $ 72 million in revenue, its rate products rose 18% to $ 134 million in revenue – its largest revenue generator – and its equity products grew. increased 13% to $ 17 million in revenue. Rate growth was driven by higher transaction volumes for interest rate derivatives as well as U.S. and European government bonds, while credit growth was driven by higher transaction volumes in US and European government bonds. US and European corporate bonds.

Become the platform of choice for many institutional traders

Tradeweb’s main competition comes from other stock market operators such as Nasdaq, Bloomberg, Intercontinental exchange, and CME Group. Based on Greenwich MarketView data, as reported by Bloomberg, Tradeweb holds the second largest share of electronic treasury bill trading, just behind CME’s BrokerTec platform.

Over the past five years, Tradeweb’s revenues have grown at a stellar compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%, and the company continues to gain market share from the competition. In the first half of the year, its market share of the US Treasury was 15.8%, up from 13.8% last year and more than double its market share of 7.5% in 2016.

This growth in market share also applies to corporate debt markets. Tradeweb has a 21.3% market share of the US high-grade trading volume in 2021, compared to only 5.2% in 2017. The company also holds an 8.4% market share of the US high-grade bond market. yield in 2021, after only holding 2.1% of this market in 2017.

Investors should be careful of this

Tradeweb’s business is sensitive to a slow trading environment, where volatility tends to be lower. Lower volatility means tighter bid-ask spreads, which is the difference between the highest price a buyer will pay and the lowest price a seller will take. In times of high market volatility, the bid-ask spread can widen, which can benefit a platform operator like Tradeweb. However, when the bid-ask spread is smaller, it can have a negative impact on trading volume and ultimately on the bottom line.

Trade activity could slow if accommodative monetary policies continue, such as near zero interest rates and quantitative easing, which tend to reduce market volatility. For this reason, Tradeweb has strived to diversify fees between fixed and variable rates while developing its electronic trading platform. He believes secular growth trends in e-commerce can help him overcome periods of low volatility.

The company seized early opportunities to facilitate Chinese bond trading, in addition to expanding trading on its fixed income products with its recent acquisition of the US fixed income trading platform from Nasdaq for $ 190 million. . The deal was reached in late June, Tradeweb Chairman Billy Hult saying “we can continue to focus on increasing the number of US Treasury wholesale market participants on our platform and driving growth. of Dealerweb “. Tradeweb’s growth continued to be strong in July, as the company reported an average daily volume of $ 972 billion, an increase of 34% from the same month last year.

Tradeweb has done a remarkable job building its trading platform and is increasingly the platform of choice for many large institutional traders. Lower volatility could be a drag for earnings, but the company expects its additional market share to more than offset it, putting Tradeweb on a solid footing in the institutional trading space for years to come.