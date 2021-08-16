Delta 9 appoints David Kideckel as head of strategy, business development and capital markets





Capital Markets and Pharmaceuticals Veteran to Lead Company’s Next Phase of Domestic and International Expansion WINNIPEG, Manitoba, August 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (Delta 9 or the Company), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. David Kideckel, PhD, MBA as Executive Vice President, responsible for Strategy, Corporate Development business and capital markets. This is a newly created position to lead the next expansion phase of the company’s growth. David joins Delta 9 after nearly 20 years of combined industry and capital markets experience. David’s industry experience spans several senior healthcare roles including Johnson & Johnson Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (acquired by AstraZeneca). Within Capital Markets, David was at the forefront of the cannabis industry and was the only Bay Street analyst to cover GW Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals). & partnerships, as well as pharmaceutical products derived from cannabinoids and biosynthesis. I am extremely happy to welcome David to our team, propelling our strategy and our reach in the financial markets, thanks to his vast experience. David was a leading cannabis analyst and has an exceptional network of contacts with extensive knowledge of the cannabis industry and its sub-sectors. David’s appointment reflects our commitment to having the best talent to strategically and rapidly advance the company’s growth trajectory, said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. Of all the companies I have evaluated over the past few years, Delta 9 has incredible potential and I am proud to join a seasoned team that is poised to experience steady and continued growth in an explosive industry, said David Kideckel, Delta 9 EVP, Head of Strategy, Business Development and Capital Markets. The story continues For more information, contact: Investor and media contact:

Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs

Mobile: 204-898-7722

Email: [email protected] About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other companies. Delta 9’s wholly owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DN and on the OTCQX under the symbol DLTNF. For more information, please visit https://invest.delta9.ca/ Forward-looking information disclaimer Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s expectations regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements which are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements relating to Delta 9’s investor relations, capital markets and expansion plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the actual financial results of the company being different from its estimates as well. than all the risk factors set out in the annual information. Delta 9 form dated March 31, 2021 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do, what benefits the Company will derive from them. Readers are urged to carefully consider these factors when evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required. by the applicable securities. laws.

