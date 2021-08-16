Pfizer Submits Preliminary Booster Protection Data to FDA





WASHINGTON Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE submitted early-stage data to U.S. regulators showing that a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine resulted in higher levels of protective antibodies when given eight to nine months after initial regime. The companies are awaiting the results of a larger end-phase trial evaluating the effects of the third booster dose soon, according to a statement released on Monday, which will be submitted to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the Agency. European Medicines and other regulatory authorities. Last month, Pfizer said it would contact U.S. regulators for authorization for emergency use of a third booster dose of its vaccine, based on early data showing it can dramatically increase protection immune to coronavirus and its variants, including delta. Today, companies are following a different path to recall authorization, seeking formal approval rather than emergency authorization. Pfizer and BioNTech said they plan to seek authorization for the third dose through an additional biologics license application for people 16 years of age and older, pending approval of their submitted main application. in May. Shares of New York-based Pfizer were little changed at 1:23 p.m. in New York City, while U.S. deposit receipts from Mainz, Germany-based BioNTechs fell 12%, continuing a decline that began. before the declaration. Debate is accelerating in the United States and Europe as to whether booster injections will be needed and, if so, when and in which patient subgroups. Cases in the United States are increasing sharply due to both the highly transmissible delta variant and the large number of unvaccinated people. Although some vaccine breakthrough cases do occur, the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States have occurred in people who did not receive the vaccine. Pfizer cited data to suggest that its vaccine’s effectiveness against mild cases may start to wane after about six months, even if protection against severe cases remains strong. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. said trial results showed its vaccine had lasted well over six months. But executives at both companies have argued that booster injections will eventually be needed. Last week, U.S. regulators cleared a third dose for people who are immunocompromised, such as organ transplant patients and people receiving cancer chemotherapy. The case for a third dose in this group is strong because, unlike healthy people, many immunocompromised never get a good response to the first two doses of the vaccine. ” Previous China’s faltering economic recovery heightens global growth risks Next ” Disputes over COVID masks make start of school year difficult This iframe contains the logic required to handle severity forms powered by Ajax.

