AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $ 250 Million Initial Public Offering | Company

SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 16, 2021–

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (AfterNext or the Company), a specialty acquisition company focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units previously announced. The Offer was priced at $ 10.00 per Unit generating aggregate gross proceeds of $ 250,000,000, before deducting discounts and underwriting commissions and other offering fees payable by the Company. The Units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol AFTR.U on August 12, 2021.

Each unit consists of one Class A common share of the Company and one third of a redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling its holder to purchase one Class A common share at a price of 11 , $ 50 per share. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A Common Shares and Warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbols AFTR and AFTR WS, respectively.

AfterNext is a newly incorporated blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempt corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

AfterNext is led by industry veterans Halsey Wise and Anthony Colaluca. The team led by the company’s operators is specialized and purpose-built, with a proven track record of creating value in the technology and healthcare sectors. The Company intends to focus on industries that match the backgrounds of its founders and board of directors, with particular emphasis on the healthcare technology sector. AfterNext will seek to partner with companies that are tackling the health challenges of tomorrow, particularly through the deployment of technologies and innovations, in a way that can lead to lasting, generational, and patient-centered change. . AfterNext was formed in partnership with alternative asset firm TPG, one of the most experienced and active investors in healthcare and technology.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and BofA Securities are acting as co-book managers in connection with this offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option from the offer price to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus can be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, email: [email protected], tel: (866 ) 471-2526; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005-2836, e-mail: [email protected], tel. : (800) 503-4611; and BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001 or by email: [email protected]

A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 11, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and it there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, in particular with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the use of the proceeds from the offering. No guarantee can be given that the offer discussed above will be carried out under the conditions described, or not at all, or that the proceeds of the offer will be used as intended. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the company’s registration statement for the offering and the preliminary prospectus included therein. . Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

About AfterNext HealthTech

AfterNext is a specialty acquisition company focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology. The Company is a newly incorporated Cayman Islands exempt check company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or consolidation similar companies with one or more companies. Led by Halsey Wise and Anthony Colaluca, in partnership with TPG, the company intends to focus on industries that match the experience of its founders and board of directors, with a particular focus on the sector. of health technology. For more information on AfterNext, please visit www.AfterNextHealthTech.com.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset company founded in 1992 with $ 96 billion in assets under management and offices in Beijing, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco , Seoul, Singapore and Washington DC TPG’s investment platforms cover a wide range of asset classes including private equity, growth stocks, impact investing, real estate, secondary investments and public actions. TPG aims to create dynamic products and options for its investors while instituting discipline and operational excellence in its investment strategy and portfolio performance. For more information visit www.tpg.com or @TPG on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005690/en/

CONTACT: Investor contact:

[email protected] Media contacts:

For AfterNext HealthTech:

Tom Johnson / Dan Scorpion

Abernathy Mac Gregor

tbj @ abmac.com / dps @ abmac.com

(917) 747-6990 / (646) 899-8118 For TPG:

Luke Barrett and Courtney Power

[email protected]

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANAGED FINANCING GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH BANK PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp.

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 08/16/2021 4:41 PM / DISC: 08/16/2021 4:41 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005690/en