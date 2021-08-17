Michigan AG presses power companies to credit customers after blackouts





DETROIT Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel officially declares what she thinks state power companies should be doing during this difficult time. For some families, this is the longest time without electricity. They are happy that Nessel is getting involved in putting the newly added pressure on these big power companies. Read: Michigan AG calls on DTE and consumers to automatically credit customers in the event of a power failure Jawanna Lucas and her three children have lived in the dark for days. They were forced to do everything from recharging the phones in the car to using a nearby generator. We are here. We have no power. We’re trying to get through but we’re not doing anything about it, Lucas said. A d Nessel somehow comes to the rescue. They know if their customers have lost electricity. They should just automatically credit people so people don’t have to go through this process in the first place, Nessel said. Lucas and others say the credits offered to them so far are just not enough. Read more: Be Catched Up: Nearly One Million Michigan Homes Are Losing Electricity – Why Does It Keep Happening? I need something, but I know I don’t need $ 25. I need over $ 100 too. I lost races, fresh races, added Lucas. Nessel says these companies must also find other ways to help affected customers in these difficult and unhappy times. I really believe there has to be a separate fund established by each of the utility companies to help people once they are moved during these storms, Nessel said. A d This is the second month in a row that we have experienced a catastrophic event. It’s too much, said Lucas. Both companies follow the guidelines of the Michigan Public Service Commissions. DTE has started to identify eligible customers. Those who qualify will be notified by the end of the week. They sent Local 4 News this statement. We know that many of our customers have been challenged by recent weather conditions and the resulting power outages, and we strive to make the process of Reliability Credit as easy as possible for them. DTE began proactively identifying eligible customers as defined by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) over the weekend and will apply the credit to those customers’ accounts within 45 days. Eligible customers will receive a notification directly from DTE this week, the statement said. How to apply for energy outage credit from consumers For more information, Click here.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2021/08/16/michigan-ag-pressures-power-companies-to-credit-customers-after-outages/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos