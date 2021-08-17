10 largest stock markets in the world

Stock markets play a central role in the global economy, so size matters. Today we are going to discuss the biggest exchanges in the world.

You may have certainly heard of various exchanges that are present across the world, however, very few are known in the business world.

Stock markets play a vital role in the global economy as they help companies raise capital by issuing stocks, bonds to investors for business expansion, working capital requirements, capital spending, etc. .

A brief introduction to the stock markets

Before we get to the main topic of knowing the biggest and most important stock markets in the world, let’s first understand what a stock market is, more commonly referred to as stock Exchange.

What is a scholarship?

stock Exchangealso known as the stock market is an organization that allows a person or a company to buy and sell securities. Securities can be stocks, bonds issued by a company or a government and various financial instruments in a public place.

The exchanges grant membership to designated securities dealers and members who act as intermediaries for the purchase and sale of securities. The exchange guarantees compliance with fair trade policies and compliance related to the trading activities themselves. The stock markets have different indexes which act as a barometer of the health of the economy.

Nowadays, almost all exchanges exist as electronic marketplaces. The market price of the underlying shares of the company and different commodities like oil, gold, copper, etc. depends on the demand and supply situation in the market, as buyers and sellers place their respective execution orders.

History of the Stock Exchange

The oldest and first stock exchange was established over 400 years ago in Europe, in the Netherlands. Dutch East Indian stocks were used for trading on the stock exchange.

Top 10 stock exchanges in the world

The main responsibility of an exchange is to ensure that there is adequate liquidity in the market. The larger the purse, the better it is for all stakeholders.

There are around 60 major stock exchanges around the world.

We have compiled a list of the 10 largest exchanges in the world based on market capitalization data provided by the World Federation of Exchanges.

1. New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

NYSE is the world’s largest stock exchange, located at 11 Wall Street, New York City, United States. NYSE has 2,400 listed companies which includes many blue chip companies like Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, JP Morgan Chase, etc.

NYSE is one of the oldest exchanges that was founded in 1792. The market capitalization of all companies listed on NYSE is approximately $ 22.9 trillion in 2021.

The average daily trading volume is between 2 and 6 billion shares. NYSE is the only exchange in the United States that offers ground trading to large traders.

NYSE offers trading of various financial instruments such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and several other options.

2. NASDAQ

NASDAQ, which stands for National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations, is the second largest stock exchange in the world.

NASDAQ is based at 151 W, 42nd Street, New York. NASDAQ was established in 1971. It is the world’s first electronic stock market with a total market capitalization of $ 10.8 trillion.

Over 3,000 stocks are listed on the NASDAQ with an average market value of $ 1.26 trillion each month. Big tech companies like Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, Apple, etc. are listed on this exchange. Companies listed on NASDAQ contribute 9% of the total value of the world market.

There is an interesting fact about the NASDAQ exchange that you will be surprised to know that it does not have any listed companies in the oil and gas sector or the utilities sector as the exchange is more inclined towards the technology sector. , health and consumer services.

3. Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)

The Tokyo Stock Exchange, also known as Tosho, is the third largest stock exchange in the world located in Tokyo, Japan. TSE was established in 1878.

TSE has more than 3,500 listed companies with a cumulative market capitalization of over $ 5,000 billion. Nikkei 225, is the benchmark that constitutes 225 Japanese business conglomerates like Honda, Toyota, Suzuki, Sony, Mitsubishi and many others.

You will be amazed to learn that TSE completely suspended operations for 4 years after WWII. TSE allows members to trade derivatives, global stocks, bonds, etc.

TSE has over 1,000 employees and is best known for providing trade compliance and market surveillance.

4. Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE)

The Shanghai Stock Exchange is the world’s fourth largest and the largest stock exchange in Asia, located in Shanghai, China. It was founded in 1866 but was postponed in 1949 due to the Chinese revolution and its modern foundations were laid in 1990.

SSE has more than 1,450 public limited companies listed on its platform with a combined market capitalization of approximately $ 4 trillion.

SSE is a little different from its counterparts like NYSE, NASDAQ where market regulators impose circuit breakers to curb price volatility. Whenever there is any adverse news or uncertainty, the Chinese government reserves the right to stop trading for the day.

5. Euronext

Euronext, considered the best stock exchange in Europe, is the fifth largest stock exchange in the world located in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Euronext has more than 1,300 companies listed on its platform with a total market capitalization of over $ 4,200 billion.

Its benchmarks are the AEX-INDEX, the PSI-20 and the CAC 40. The total monthly average volume is around $ 174 billion.

6. Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE)

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange, founded in 1891, is ranked sixth in the list of the world’s largest stock exchanges.

The HKSE benchmark is the Hang Seng Index. There are a total of 1,200 debt securities and more than 2,300 companies listed on the HKSE, of which around 50% are from mainland China.

The total market capitalization of all listed HKSE shares is over $ 4 trillion. HKSE generates a trading volume of over one million derivative contracts per day with HSCEI futures contracts.

In 2017, HKSE moved from the physical trading process to e-commerce. Many large conglomerates like HSBC Holdings, AIA, Tencent Holdings, China Mobile, etc. are listed on HKSE.

7. London Stock Exchange (LSE)

The London Stock Exchange, which is one of the oldest exchanges in the world, is owned and administered by the London Stock Exchange Group. LSE, which was established in 1698, ranks seventh in the list of the world’s largest stock exchanges.

There are approximately 3,000 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange with a combined market capitalization of over $ 3.7 trillion.

The LSE was the largest stock exchange in the world until the outbreak of World War I. Later, the NYSE toppled LSE to become the world’s largest stock exchange after the end of World War I.

Many large UK companies like Barclays, British Petroleum, Vodafone, GlaxoSmithKline, among others, are listed on the LSE.

8. Shenzhen Stock Exchange

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange is located in Shenzhen, known as the Silicon Valley of China. Shenzhen is the second largest stock exchange in China along with the Shanghai Stock Exchange which was established on December 1, 1990.

Shenzhen is the eighth largest stock exchange in the world. Shenzhen has more than 1,400 listed companies on its platform with a total market capitalization value of around $ 3.92 trillion.

Most of the companies listed on this exchange are based in China, and all trading shares are in Yuan currency. As most of the listed companies are based in China, the Chinese government has full authority to stop trading for the day in the event of news or adverse events affecting the stocks. China has two series of stocks available for investors and traders

a) A shares which are traded in local currency Yuan and

b) B shares which are traded in US dollars for foreign investors

9. Toronto Stock Exchange

The Toronto Stock Exchange is owned and operated by the TMX Group. TSE was established in 1852 and is located in Toronto, Canada. TSE has approximately 2,200 listed companies with a total market capitalization of $ 2.1 trillion.

Multiple financial instruments such as real estate investment trusts, stocks, bonds, commodities, ETFs, etc. are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange with an average monthly trading volume of $ 97 billion.

TSE recently made headlines to merge with the London Stock Exchange, but the deal fell through as shareholders rejected the proposal.

10. ESB (Bombay Stock Exchange)

Bombay Stock Exchange, the oldest stock exchange, established in 1875 in Asia, is the 10th largest stock exchange in the world. The ESB located in Dalal Street, Mumbai has more than 5,500 listed on its platform. BSE’s total market capitalization is over $ 2 trillion.

The BSE is home to the benchmark S&P BSE SENSEX, an acronym for sensitive index. Sensex is made up of 30 stocks representing different sectors of the economy.

Many top-notch companies such as Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel are included in the BSE SENSEX index.

Hope you liked this article on the 10 biggest purses in the world! Please feel free to share your comments in our comments section!