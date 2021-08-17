Seminole County suspends booster shots until Wednesday





SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL Seminole County emergency officials said a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conference call did not provide clear guidance on how to verify the eligibility of a booster vaccine for immunocompromised patients. Seminole County was planning to start the first of a five-day encore event on Tuesday at Eastmont Park, but now the start has been postponed to Wednesday. Emergency management director Alan Harris said staff and trucks are ready but will await guidance from the CDC. [TRENDING: Death toll from Haiti earthquake nears 1,300 | US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly | Heres where Fla. unemployment accounts stand after PIN resets] A d We understand that some private providers have already started providing the vaccine to some people, but at the government level we have to wait for the CDC to provide the information and then we can open the sites, Harris said. Walgreens, CVS and Walmart all started offering booster shots nationwide to immunocompromised people over the weekend. Pharmacies only require a self-proclamation – a note, essentially – attesting to a weakened immune system, for example as a result of cancer or an organ transplant. We’ve had a lot of people email us, call us, they want to have the third shot, they see what’s going on with the Delta variant, they want to protect themselves, they’re immunosuppressed, a lot of people have scared, they’re fighting something else and they want protection so they can live their lives, Harris said. The big question is what, if anything, should they provide. Does he have to provide a prescription, does he have to provide a doctor’s note, or is this a self-proclamation? Once they [the CDC] tell us we can move forward. We have the vaccine, we know its Pfizer and Modena. A d Harris said the recall sites will serve three parts of the county – east, west and north – over the next week, once the CDC gives clear direction. Staff will check a vaccine card to see that patients have already received their initial vaccines. You can either bring your card or if you forgot your card, we’ll have a queue for individuals, Harris said. Some people may have lost their card. So in this line they can search for them in Florida Shots, it is a software package that the whole state of Florida, wherever you are in Florida, entered into this system. Harris said if you’ve received your first doses elsewhere and your card is missing, you’ll need to call that state’s health department to send you a new card.

