Hyatt Hotels acquires Apple Leisure Group

Amid concerns about the spread of the highly contagious delta variant, Hyatt Hotels is expanding its luxury hotels and resorts by acquiring Apple Leisure Group from KKR and KSL Capital Partners.

The company is focusing on leisure travel, increasing its segment revenues to over 50%, from 45%, with business travel making up the remainder of its revenues.

“Leisure was the first segment to come back and recover from most of the downturns of the past 20 years. We have obviously seen a solid recovery in this one,” said Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO of Hyatt, in an interview on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” Monday.

“It’s not a change in strategy, it’s a recognition that recreation is sustainable and has been resilient.”

The $ 2.7 billion cash deal is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The acquisition of the leisure and resort travel brand management company would add approximately 33,000 rooms at 100 hotels to Hyatt’s portfolio.

“We are not guaranteeing this transaction on what will happen in the next four weeks or the next four months, but rather on what will happen further in the future,” Hoplamazian said. “We believe this will be a growing segment.”

The transaction expands the company’s European presence by 60%, Hoplamazian said.

Apple Leisure Group will continue to be under the leadership of CEO Alejandro Reynal, who will become a member of Hyatt’s management team and report to Hoplamazian.

Shares of Hyatt hotels are down 2.28% this year, bringing its market cap to $ 7.4 billion.