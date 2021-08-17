



Q. Does 401 (k) income count towards your health insurance premium? Uncertain A. The calculation of Health insurance premiums is important to understand. Let’s start with the basics. Medicare is divided into three main sections. Part A, hospital insurance, is free and covers hospital stays, nursing home care and some home health care, said Claudia Mott, certified financial planner at Epona Financial Solutions at Basking Ridge. Part B, medical insurance, covers doctor’s visits and outpatient care, she said. The premium of $ 148.50 per month for 2021 is often deducted from subscribers’ Social Security check. Prescription drug coverage is provided under Part D. Each Medicare participant has a plan premium which is a reimbursable cost, Mott said. However, these basic costs apply to those who fall below certain income thresholds. A single person can have a modified adjusted gross income of up to $ 88,000, while a married couple can earn up to twice that income or $ 176,000. This is when we come to IRMAA, short for adjusted monthly income related amount. This is a supplement that applies to Medicare Part B and Part D insurance premiums when income exceeds the thresholds. There are a number of breakpoints that determine how much the surtax will use your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) from your tax return two years before the current year, she said. For 2021, the 2019 tax year is used. For health insurance purposes, modified adjusted gross income is defined as the adjusted total gross income plus tax-exempt interest income. Now to your question. How is the allocation of a pension plan viewed in terms of income? the distributions Coming from a retirement account such as a traditional IRA, 401 (k), 403 (b) or 457 plans are treated as taxable income if the contribution was made in pre-tax dollars, Mott said. This would be reported on Form 1041 and would be included in the calculation of adjusted gross income and therefore included in the calculation of the IRMAA surtax, she said. Email your questions to [email protected]. Karin Price Mueller writes on Bamboo column for NJ Advance Media and is the founder of NJMoneyHelp.com. Follow NJMoneyHelp on Twitter @NJMoneyHelp. Find NJMoneyHelp on Facebook. Sign up for NJMoneyHelp.coms weekly electronic newsletter.

