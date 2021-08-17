T-Mobile confirms it was hacked after customer data was uploaded – TechCrunch





T-Mobile confirmed “unauthorized access” to its systems, days after some customer data was listed for sale on a known cybercriminal forum. The US mobile phone giant, which concluded a $ 26 billion merger with Sprint last year, has confirmed an intrusion but has “not yet determined that there is personal data on the customers involved “. The company said its investigation “will take some time,” and no timeline has been given. “We are confident that the entry point used to access has been closed, and we are continuing our thorough technical review of the situation in our systems to identify the nature of any data that has been illegally accessed,” the company said. Vice reported This weekend that T-Mobile was investigating a possible intrusion after a seller claimed to be in possession of millions of records. The seller told Vice that he has 100 million records on T-Mobile customers, which included customer account names, phone numbers, IMEI numbers of the phones in the account, as well as information about the account. social security number and driver’s license that the company often collects to verify the identities of its customers. Vice has verified a sample of the seller’s records, suggesting that the data is at least partially valid. The forum post, which TechCrunch saw, asks for 6 bitcoins, or roughly $ 275,000, for a subset of 30 million customer data. The data was allegedly obtained from a database server operated by T-Mobile and connected to the internet, according to a published screenshot by Bleeping Computer, who also reported that the seller has the IMEI database “dating back to 2004”. IMEI and ISMI numbers can be used to uniquely identify and locate a cell phone user. A previous article seen by TechCrunch from the same seller and using the same data sample claimed to have 124 million records, but still did not name T-Mobile as the data source. The post has been deleted in recent days. This is according to our tally the fifth time that T-Mobile has been hacked in recent years. In January, T-Mobile said there had been a data breach that saw cybercriminals steal around 200,000 call records and other subscriber data. Last year, T-Mobile had two incidents that it admitted an offense on its email systems which saw hackers accessing certain T-Mobile employee email accounts and accessing customer data; and a breach of the personal and billing information of a million prepaid customers months later. In 2018, T-Mobile said that up to two million customers may have had their personal information deleted. You can send advice securely via Signal and WhatsApp at +1 646-755-8849. You can also send files or documents using our SecureDrop.

