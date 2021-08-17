AdventHealth Offers Monoclonal Antibody Treatments To Fight Infections





ORLANDO, Florida One of the largest hospital systems in central Florida is reminding families that life-saving COVID-19 treatment is offered in its medical wings. AdventHealth said it continues to provide monoclonal antibody treatments to eligible patients, a treatment option that has resurfaced as the country grapples with the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19. [TRENDING: Death toll from Haiti earthquake nears 1,300 | US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly | Heres where Fla. unemployment accounts stand after PIN resets] A d Monoclonal antibodies can reduce the severity of COVID-19 in high-risk patients and, in turn, help them avoid hospitalizations and stay out of the intensive care unit, a spokesperson for the ICU said. hospital in a press release. Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida was increasing the availability of therapy and exploring other long-term locations across the state. As the governor strives to make treatment more widely available, AdventHealth said its approach to treatment has been successful throughout the pandemic. [WATCH: Heres an inside look at a monoclonal antibody treatment facility] Here is an overview of a monoclonal antibody treatment facility As of December 2020, AdventHealth has provided more than 3,600 monoclonal antibody treatments in central Florida, according to a press release. These patients were people 12 years of age or older who tested positive for COVID-19, had mild to moderate symptoms for 10 days or less, and were at high risk of developing severe coronavirus. A d The idea with monoclonal antibody treatments is to block this [COVID-19] protein, and prevent the virus from attaching to your cells so that they cannot reproduce, said AdventHealth Medical Group chief medical officer and Dr. Michael Cacciatore OB-GYN. Patients must be referred by a physician to receive treatment. Here are the three AdventHealth outpatient clinics offering the procedure in Central Florida: Tavares, Lake County

Orlando, Orange County

Orange Town, Volusia County AdventHealth says it can deliver 670 monoclonal antibody treatments each week in central Florida.

