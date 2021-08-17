Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,483.42, down 34.65 points.) Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU). Materials. Down five cents, or 30.30 percent, to 11.5 cents on 19.2 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 23 cents, or 0.47%, to $ 49.28 on 13.4 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Down 28 cents, or 1.10 percent, to $ 25.18 on 9.5 million shares. Etrion Corp. (TSX: ETX). Utilities. Down 24 cents, or 51.65 percent, to $ 0.22 on 8.1 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 30 cents, or 1.25 percent, to $ 23.72 on seven million shares. Fortis Inc. (TSX: FTS). Utilities. Up 58 cents, or one percent, to $ 58.79 on 6.7 million shares. Companies in the news: International restaurant brands. (TSX: QSR). Up 23 cents or 0.28% to $ 81.97. Tim Hortons China plans to go public with a deal that could quickly accelerate the chain’s deployment in the growing coffee market, with plans to open more than 2,500 new locations in five years, according to an investor presentation. Restaurant Brands International confirmed Monday that its joint venture with private equity firm Cartesian Capital Group, which includes Tencent and Sequoia Capital as major shareholders, has entered into a business combination agreement with Silver Crest Acquisition Corp. The joint venture, officially named TH International Ltd. but often under the brand Tim Hortons China, opened the first Tim Hortons in China in Shanghai in 2019. Restaurant Brands said the deal with Silver Crest, a specialist acquisition company, would see TH International listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission estimated the implied value of Tim Hortons China at $ 1.69 billion, the expected value of the new combined entity when it begins trading above $ 2. billion US dollars. Under the deal, Tim Hortons would increase its store count in China to more than 2,750 by 2026, documents show. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 16, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timescolonist.com/business/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-1.24351382 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos