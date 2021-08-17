Warren Buffett’s top holdings: Now you’ll soon be able to buy shares of Apple, American Express and Coca-Cola in India

Currently, under LRS rules, any resident individual is allowed to pay up to 2.5 lakh of US dollars in each fiscal year.

Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway owns the largest stakes in four stocks of Apple, Bank of America, American Express and Coca-Cola (as of end June 30, 2021). While replicating the same set of stocks may not be the right approach, the good news is that access to the US stock market will soon become a reality for Indian investors. Adding global equities to your national portfolio will provide the much needed benefit of diversification. Owning stocks of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google – collectively known as FAANG stocks – at Teslas of the world, the US stock market has all the makings for the right portfolio, including several ETFs aimed at specific sectors and themes to choose from. .

The wait may soon be over. NSE and BSE, the two main exchanges in India, have announced their intention to provide Indian investors with an international trading platform.

NSE International Exchange (NSE IFSC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), has announced that trading of certain US stocks will soon be made easier through the NSE IFSC platform.

The India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited (India INX), the international arm of BSE, also announced that it will add international stocks to the exchanges, including stocks of large companies listed in the United States through its subsidiary. wholly owned India INX Global Access IFSC Limited.

NSE IFSC and India INX are international exchanges based in the International Financial Services Center (IFSC) in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City)

Currently, to invest in US stocks, it is possible to open an international trading account through one of the foreign trading platforms such as Stockal and can even buy international mutual funds.

India INX offers to offer stocks from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and Japan, covering approximately 80% of the investment universe. Ultimately, India INX will provide in a first phase access to more than 130 exchanges in 31 countries around the world, covering global exchanges in America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Africa. Some of the exchanges offered are NYSE, Nasdaq, LSE, Canadian Securities Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange, BATs Europe, Euronext France and Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Before you start buying US stocks, you will need to buy dollars from your INR and keep the Liberalized Discount Program (LRS) limits prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in context. Currently, under LRS rules, any resident individual, including a minor (countersigned by a guardian) is allowed to pay up to US $ 2.5 lakh (US $ 250,000) in each fiscal year. At an exchange rate of Rs 74 to the dollar, this works out to around Rs 1,85.00,000 or Rs 1.85 crore.

Amazon stock is currently trading at around $ 3,300 which means you need to invest over Rs 2 lakh to buy 1 company stock. However, this may not be necessary as all international trading platforms and even NSE IFSC and India INX will allow their own US stocks through fractional ownership. There could be deposit receipts issued by IFSC exchanges between $ 3 and $ 5 to make buying US stocks affordable for Indian investors.

It remains to be seen how easy and transparent trading platforms will be and how profitable when it comes to buying global stocks. For investors, it is certainly a viable option to consider diversifying their portfolio across economies and building a stable equity portfolio over the long term.