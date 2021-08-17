Crypto broker Bitpanda, backed by Peter Thiel, triples its valuation

LONDON Bitpanda, a European cryptocurrency trading platform, has raised $ 263 million in a new round of funding valuing the company at $ 4.1 billion.

That’s more than three times the $ 1.2 billion Bitpanda was worth in its last round of funding five months ago. The latest cash injection brings the company’s total raised to nearly $ 500 million.

The investment was led by Valar Ventures, the venture capital firm co-founded by US tech billionaire Peter Thiel. This is the third time that Valar has supported Bitpanda since their first major funding round, announced in September.

“I don’t like fundraising,” Bitpanda CEO and co-founder Eric Demuth told CNBC. “It’s very time consuming.”

“When you have partners that you have strong ties with and they have deep pockets, you don’t have to do the whole roadshow,” Demuth said. Valar “wanted to double down and we wanted to stay with them,” he added. “It was a pretty easy process.”