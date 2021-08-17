Business
Crypto broker Bitpanda, backed by Peter Thiel, triples its valuation
A visual representation of bitcoin.
STR | NurPhoto via Getty Images
LONDON Bitpanda, a European cryptocurrency trading platform, has raised $ 263 million in a new round of funding valuing the company at $ 4.1 billion.
That’s more than three times the $ 1.2 billion Bitpanda was worth in its last round of funding five months ago. The latest cash injection brings the company’s total raised to nearly $ 500 million.
The investment was led by Valar Ventures, the venture capital firm co-founded by US tech billionaire Peter Thiel. This is the third time that Valar has supported Bitpanda since their first major funding round, announced in September.
“I don’t like fundraising,” Bitpanda CEO and co-founder Eric Demuth told CNBC. “It’s very time consuming.”
“When you have partners that you have strong ties with and they have deep pockets, you don’t have to do the whole roadshow,” Demuth said. Valar “wanted to double down and we wanted to stay with them,” he added. “It was a pretty easy process.”
From left to right, Bitpanda co-founders Christian Trummer, Paul Klanschek and Eric Demuth.
bitpanda
British billionaire hedge fund manager Alan Howard and REDO Ventures also invested in Bitpanda’s latest round, alongside existing investors LeadBlock Partners and Jump Capital.
What is Bitpanda?
Founded in 2014, Bitpanda is a Vienna-based brokerage firm that allows people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and precious metals. The company also began testing a service this year that allows users to trade stocks around the clock.
“By the end of the year, I think you’ll have a really good stock offering,” Demuth said.
Bitpanda is one of several online brokers in Europe that is attracting increasing interest from investors, in part thanks to the meme stock trading frenzy. Retail traders have crammed into disliked stocks like GameStop and AMC, taking inspiration from a popular Reddit forum. This has boosted transaction volumes on digital platforms such as Robinhood.
Bitpanda’s competitors include Revolut, Trade Republic, and eToro.
One of the ways the company hopes to differentiate itself from its competition is to license its technology to banks and fintech companies. He declined to name clients, but said several large companies are already implementing the system and will be able to offer crypto and stock trades within a few months.
Bitpanda earns its money from the spread between what someone is willing to pay for an asset and the price at which that asset is sold. The start-up has been profitable for five years, Demuth said.
Profitability is a rarity in fintech, with many venture-backed companies in the space racking up large losses. Revolut, which was last valued at $ 33 billion, lost 167.8 million ($ 232.3 million) in 2020, up 57% from the previous year.
Demuth said a number of fintech companies are raising funds at high valuations out of “hype” and “fear of missing out.”
“I am very skeptical about this,” he said. “A lot of companies, especially in the fintech arena, are purely based on a combination of hype and growth. But growth is mostly paid, so you have a free product and you just buy your customers. “
Bitpanda did not provide a breakdown of how much money it earns each year, but said revenue is on track to seven times as much in 2021. The platform now has more than 3 million users. .
The company operates only in Europe, with offices in Vienna, Berlin, London, Paris, Barcelona, Milan and Krakow. He plans to use the money to expand into key markets like France, Spain, Italy and Portugal.
Crypto-mania
Bitpanda’s rise in valuation comes at a time of great momentum for the nascent cryptocurrency industry.
Digital currency investors have been on a wild ride this year, with the prices of Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies hit record highs in April and May before falling sharply in the weeks that followed.
More recently, bitcoin and the smaller digital coin ether have made a comeback, pushing the entire crypto market through the $ 2 trillion mark for the first time in three months.
The main headwind for crypto in recent times has been the threat of regulation. China has cracked down on speculative investment in digital assets, while the recently approved U.S. infrastructure bill includes a provision that crypto advocates say could hurt the industry.
Europe has been slower to regulate the crypto industry than its global counterparts, Demuth said. But he is encouraged by new EU rules aimed at bringing the sector under regulatory scrutiny.
“From the drafts I’ve seen so far, it looks like it won’t have a bad impact,” he said. “Of course, they can always screw things up at the last minute.”
IPO? Everything except a SPAC
While Bitpanda has no plans to go public immediately, Demuth said he “really liked” the way Wise was listed. Instead of using investment banks to subscribe to its offer, Wise listed directly on the London market without raising funds.
The Bitpanda CEO insisted that nothing had been decided yet, but strongly ruled out a merger with a specialist acquisition company, or SPAC. SAVS are blank check companies that register for the purpose of getting another company listed on the stock exchange.
“The bad examples of an IPO are the SPAC mania,” Demuth said.
Last month, U.S. digital currency company Circle announced plans to go public in a $ 4.5 billion SPAC deal.
