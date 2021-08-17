Oil prices retreat amid concerns over COVID-19 cases





TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Tuesday, reducing earlier gains as expectations that major producers will not increase supply anytime soon were offset by concerns about slowing demand amid a peak in the Delta variant of coronavirus infections. FILE PHOTO: A sticker shows crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, USA November 22, 2019. REUTERS / Angus Mordant / File Photo Brent crude was down 51 cents, or 0.7%, at $ 69.00 a barrel at 7:03 a.m. GMT, after hitting $ 69.77 earlier in the session. US West Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 52 cents, or 0.8%, to $ 66.77 a barrel, after hitting $ 67.66 earlier. Japan was expected to extend its state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas until September 12 and expand restrictions to seven more prefectures, as COVID-19 cases rise as cases are expected to rise dramatically in Sydney in the coming weeks despite an extended lockdown, authorities said on Tuesday. On Monday, Brent slipped 1.5% while WTI fell 1.7%. Prices recovered from those losses in early Asian trade after four sources told Reuters that OPEC +, which brings together members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers such as Russia, estimates that the oil markets don’t need more crude than they plan to release in the coming months. Last week, the administration of US President Joe Bidens urged the producer group to increase oil production to deal with rising gasoline prices they see as a threat to the global economic recovery. But the market ran out of steam mid-session amid concerns over the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall market sentiment is weak, said Tetsu Emori, CEO of Emori Fund Management Inc. The summer of strong fuel demand in the northern hemisphere is drawing to a close, as the spread of the pandemic delays the recovery in global fuel demand, Emori said, predicting a continued bearish tone in the market. Concerns over falling demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer, increased on Monday after the country’s daily crude handling in July fell to its lowest level since May 2020, as factories Independent companies reduced production against a backdrop of tighter quotas, high inventories and falling profits. Chinese factories’ output and retail sales growth also slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and flooding disrupted businesses. Hedge funds sold oil last week for the sixth time in eight weeks, as the resurgence of coronavirus infections in China, Europe and North America dampened hopes of a rapid recovery in long-distance air travel. Yet the market ignored the surge in US shale oil production, said Toshitaka Tazawa, analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd. U.S. shale oil production is expected to hit 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since May 2020, according to the Energy Information Administrations monthly drilling productivity report released on Monday. WTI has support around $ 65 and investors tend to look for bargains whenever the benchmark moves closer to that level, as we saw on Monday and last week, Tazawa said. Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Jason Neely

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/us-global-oil/oil-prices-pare-earlier-gains-amid-worries-over-covid-case-spike-idUSKBN2FI02P The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

