More health systems in South Florida are implementing COVID vaccine mandates

MIAMI Baptist Health South Florida in Miami-Dade County and Memorial Healthcare System in Broward County have joined the growing list of organizations implementing immunization mandates. Aurelio Fernandez, CEO of Memorial Healthcare System, said the new policy is part of ongoing efforts to maintain a safe environment not only in hospitals but also in the community at large. We need to stop the spread of this virus and the only way we know how to do it is to get vaccinated, Fernandez said in a pre-recorded video. Please do your part. Memorial estimates that about 39% of workers are unvaccinated and has set a deadline of Oct. 1 with an individual incentive for the bonus program of $ 150 and an additional individual incentive of $ 100 if a group is vaccinated. Jackson Health Systems’ deadline is September 30, and the incentive program is $ 150. Baptiste has a deadline of October 31st. Unvaccinated employees will face restrictions. A d The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Medical Association, the American Nursing Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics support nation-wide immunization mandates in health systems. Hospitals are also implementing other measures to deal with the outbreak. Memorial system began to postpone elective proceedings August 5. The Mount Sinai Medical Center issued an update on July 30, allowing only one visitor per patient in Miami Beach, Aventura and Hialeah emergency centers. Any visitor exception is limited to adults who have been tested for COVID. It’s really day to day and we are monitoring very carefully to make sure we have the resources available to serve our community and every hospital in South Florida is like that, said Dr Robert Goldszer, Chief Medical Officer of The Mount. Sinai Medical Center. A d As of Wednesday afternoon, the CDC considered transmissibility of the coronavirus in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and neighboring counties of Monroe and Palm Beach as high. Goldszer said it was important to educate the community on vaccine safety available. I try every day in every way I can, so if someone isn’t vaccinated … please get them vaccinated, Godszer said. County-level pandemic data county Community level

transmission Total population with

at least 1 dose of vaccine COVID-related deaths

checked in Broward High 66.5% 3,079 Miami-Dade High 79.1% 6,472 Monroe High 73.8% 1,121 palm beach High 61.2% 2 883 Source: CDC Tracker, COVID data as of August 15 (The influence of COVID vaccine tourism is unclear) Related Story: This Week In South Florida Dr Trish Stephens discusses latest COVID-19 peak on TWISF Associated social networks Emily Hales, editor of the Local 10 News Assignment Office, contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.local10.com/news/local/2021/08/16/more-healthcare-systems-in-south-florida-implement-covid-vaccine-mandates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

