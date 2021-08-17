Business
BHP to move main stock exchange listing from London to Sydney
Updates to BHP Group PLCs
Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to hear about BHP Group PLC news.
The UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index is set to lose its largest company after miner BHP said it would unify its two-company structure and move its main stock exchange listing to Australia.
The move was announced as BHP unveiled an oil and gas exit deal on Tuesday by merging the company with Australia’s Woodside Petroleum. It also declared a record final dividend of $ 10.1 billion as profits soared on soaring commodity prices.
The unification of the company’s complex dual-listed structure – which includes Sydney-listed BHP Ltd and London-listed BHP Plc – coupled with the exit from oil are among the most radical corporate changes in its history.
They come as chief executive Mike Henry tries to shift BHP’s focus to metals such as copper and nickel, as well as green commodities. The company also said Tuesday that its board of directors had approved plans to develop Jansen, a $ 5.7 billion potash project in Canada.
Henry told the Financial Times that now is the time to move to a simpler business structure that would allow the business to grow.
“One of the reasons I’m in the UK is that I don’t want people to misinterpret unification as an indication that we are pulling out of the UK. We will still have a [secondary listing here]”Henry told the Financial Times.
“I hope shareholders will see the wisdom of the company in terms of simplifying the structure of the company. . . and what that means for long-term growth ”.
BHP shares rose 8.3% to £ 24.71 at the start of trading in London on Tuesday.
“The big news is the unification and expected reduction in the 16% discount that the LSE line trades against the ASX line, which we believe results in outperformance,” Berenberg analysts said, referring to the increase in the share price.
BHP is the largest company by market value on the London Stock Exchange and the unification of its dual listing structure will result in the transfer of its primary listing to the Australian Stock Exchange.
Under the existing rules, BHP will be removed from the blue chip FTSE 100 index and due to their investment mandates, many UK shareholders will be forced to sell. The unification will require shareholder approval.
BHP said underlying attributable profit, a measure tracked by analysts, was just over $ 17 billion in the year through June, up from $ 9 billion in the period. 12 months prior, for revenues of nearly $ 61 billion.
Strong cash generation enabled the company to declare a final dividend of $ 2 per share, or $ 10.1 billion, bringing its total payout for the year to $ 15 billion. Last year, BHP announced total dividends of $ 1.20 per share or $ 6.1 billion.
Net debt stood at $ 4.1 billion, up from $ 11.8 billion at the end of 2020. Iron ore and copper in steel raw materials were the main driver of profits.
BHP is the latest big miner to release the results of what has been a bumper profit season as the industry has emerged as a major beneficiary of China’s rapid economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Stimulus measures in major economies have also helped fuel strong demand for raw materials, pushing prices up sharply.
The merger of BHP’s oil business with Woodside comes as large mining companies face pressure to reduce their exposure to fossil fuels and align with the goals of the Paris climate agreement. BHP is also looking for a buyer for its latest thermal coal mine.
“The merger of our oil business with Woodside will create one of the top 10 independent energy companies in the world, unlocking value for BHP shareholders, including through synergies, and a stronger, more resilient combined business that will be better. placed to keep increasing the value as it is browsed. energy transition, ”said Henry.
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/47e226aa-315c-48e3-aef3-44f83075dcc3
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]