Bitpanda trading platform raises $ 263 million at a valuation of $ 4.1 billion – TechCrunch

It’s not even been six months since the crypto exchange Bitpanda announced a $ 170 million Series B – when in March Austria’s first unicorn was valued at $ 1.2 billion. Today it’s the highest: the announcement of a $ 263 million Series C, led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures, with the fintech startup now valued at $ 4.1 billion – over 3 billion dollars times its previous valuation as crypto trading continues to bake on gas.

The cycle was signed earlier this month, just four months after the company was granted unicorn status. Other participating investors include Alan Howard and REDO Ventures, with existing investors LeadBlock Partners and Jump Capital also joining Series C.

There are a number of exchanges and trading platforms aimed at retail investors, of course, including some big players based in the United States. But Bitpanda has made its mark by being focused on Europe, with offices and physical technology centers located in eight cities in the region, including Vienna, Barcelona, ​​Berlin, Krakow, London, Madrid, Milan and Paris.

The platform has a different twist in that it allows its ~ 3 million users to invest easily (without commission) in precious metals (like gold) or any established stock that ‘they love – besides encouraging individuals to ride the crypto roller coaster, which was his primary focus. (The minimum investment amount set by the platform is 1.)

Despite diversifying beyond crypto, a spokesperson confirmed to us that crypto trading remains “the preferred choice” for current Bitpanda users, noting that the Stocks trading product is still in beta. “With Bitpanda Stocks, we have introduced a new way to invest in stocks and ETFs; it allows you to invest 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at any time, day or night. This is still in a beta phase, constantly adding new assets. Having said that, stock trading is slowly picking up and increasing its share in overall trading, ”she added.

More recently (in June), Bitpanda has expanded into the b2b marketplace – with a white label platform offering that allows other fintechs and banks to offer transactions to their own customers.

This combination of products and regional focus has helped the platform attract new users in a short period of time: Bitpanda says it is “on track” to achieve 6x customer growth year-over-year. ‘other, with revenues expected to be multiplied by seven in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Series C funding will be used for international expansion and growth, according to a press release, as well as to continue to build the workforce (over 500 at this point), as well as to prepare for further expansion. of the company.

Technology and products should also be optimized with Series C funds.

Commenting in a statement, Eric Demuth, Co-Founder and CEO, said: We launched Bitpanda in 2014 with a clear vision: to bring investing closer to everyone, everywhere. We wouldn’t be here today without the efforts of our talented team members who are “constantly rolling up their sleeves” to make things happen. We are grateful to share our journey with these amazing people and that is why a key area for us is to continue to strengthen our team by bringing in world class talent. We are also grateful for the vote of confidence received from our investors, old and new, in this round of investment. We look forward to working together to shape the future of finance and make Bitpanda the # 1 investment platform in Europe.

and beyond.

The Bitpanda spokesperson also told us that international expansion and growth are “key priorities,” adding, “Continue to build the team, open new offices and launch new products as we design to evolve and optimize for growth. It also means strengthening the position of Bitpandas in existing markets, such as the DACH region, Spain, France, Italy and Poland, and also entering new markets, such as the UK or the United Kingdom markets. ‘Central and Eastern Europe.

In a further supporting statement, Andrew McCormack, Founding Partner of Valar Ventures, said: We have believed in Bitpanda’s potential from the start and are impressed with the results Eric, Paul, Christian and the Bitpanda team have achieved. . With over 1.2 million users acquired in the first half of 2021, impressive net revenue growth and world-class executive hires, Bitpanda is living proof that hypergrowth can be achieved in a sustainable manner. We were thrilled to continue working together to make the world of investing accessible to anyone, anywhere.