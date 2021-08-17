Business
Walmart Hires Crypto Expert Amid Growing Interest in Bitcoin
Walmart is hiring a cryptocurrency expert to potentially expand its virtual payment options as a growing number of Fortune 500 companies prepare for digital currencies.
The position will be based at Walmart’s corporate headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, and responsible for developing the retailer’s “digital currency strategy and product roadmap”, as well as identifying “investments and cryptography-related partnerships “, according to the job offer on the Walmart website.
As cryptocurrency investments increase, the number of jobs in the crypto market increases: according to one new report From the Indeed Hiring Lab, cryptocurrency jobs on Indeed jumped 118% from a year ago. Hiring has expanded beyond engineering and product development roles, the report shows, into support functions such as accounting and human resources.
Walmart is looking for a “visionary leader” with at least 10 years of product management or technology experience to develop its blockchain strategy, preferably someone with “significant functional knowledge of the ecosystem of cryptocurrency “and an” entrepreneurial mindset, “according to the job posting. , who Bloomberg reported.
The retailer’s crypto expansion comes just weeks after Amazon announced a similar role looking for a “Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Manager” to join their payments team.
“We are inspired by the innovation that is happening in the cryptocurrency space and explore what that might look like on Amazon,” an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC at the time. “We believe the future will be built on new technologies that enable modern, fast and inexpensive payments, and hope to bring that future to Amazon customers as soon as possible.”
This sentiment has been echoed by other Fortune 500 companies such as JPMorgan Chase, Apple, and PayPal, all of which are hiring for cryptocurrency positions. Some companies, including Starbucks, Whole Foods, and Home Depot, already allow customers to pay indirectly in cryptocurrency through apps that convert digital currency into US dollars.
Celebrities and investors from under-represented groups, including working poor and women, have embraced decentralized asset to grow their wealth outside of the traditional stock market. A recent survey of NORC at the University of Chicago found that 13% of Americans have bought or traded cryptos in the past year, compared to 24% who have invested in stocks.
Sensing the resistance of crypto, lawmakers began to debate digital currency reporting protocols and taxes. “The industry has reached a tipping point,” Jonathan Tamblyn, director of talent acquisition for the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange, recently told CNBC Make It. “Larger, established companies are recognizing the validity and longevity of crypto.”
To verify: These are the 5 most requested cryptocurrency jobs right now, according to Monster
Register now: Be smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/16/walmart-is-hiring-a-crypto-expert-amid-growing-interest-in-bitcoin.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]