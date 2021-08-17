Walmart Hires Crypto Expert Amid Growing Interest in Bitcoin

Walmart is hiring a cryptocurrency expert to potentially expand its virtual payment options as a growing number of Fortune 500 companies prepare for digital currencies.

The position will be based at Walmart’s corporate headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, and responsible for developing the retailer’s “digital currency strategy and product roadmap”, as well as identifying “investments and cryptography-related partnerships “, according to the job offer on the Walmart website.

As cryptocurrency investments increase, the number of jobs in the crypto market increases: according to one new report From the Indeed Hiring Lab, cryptocurrency jobs on Indeed jumped 118% from a year ago. Hiring has expanded beyond engineering and product development roles, the report shows, into support functions such as accounting and human resources.

Walmart is looking for a “visionary leader” with at least 10 years of product management or technology experience to develop its blockchain strategy, preferably someone with “significant functional knowledge of the ecosystem of cryptocurrency “and an” entrepreneurial mindset, “according to the job posting. , who Bloomberg reported.

The retailer’s crypto expansion comes just weeks after Amazon announced a similar role looking for a “Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Manager” to join their payments team.

“We are inspired by the innovation that is happening in the cryptocurrency space and explore what that might look like on Amazon,” an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC at the time. “We believe the future will be built on new technologies that enable modern, fast and inexpensive payments, and hope to bring that future to Amazon customers as soon as possible.”

This sentiment has been echoed by other Fortune 500 companies such as JPMorgan Chase, Apple, and PayPal, all of which are hiring for cryptocurrency positions. Some companies, including Starbucks, Whole Foods, and Home Depot, already allow customers to pay indirectly in cryptocurrency through apps that convert digital currency into US dollars.

Celebrities and investors from under-represented groups, including working poor and women, have embraced decentralized asset to grow their wealth outside of the traditional stock market. A recent survey of NORC at the University of Chicago found that 13% of Americans have bought or traded cryptos in the past year, compared to 24% who have invested in stocks.

Sensing the resistance of crypto, lawmakers began to debate digital currency reporting protocols and taxes. “The industry has reached a tipping point,” Jonathan Tamblyn, director of talent acquisition for the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange, recently told CNBC Make It. “Larger, established companies are recognizing the validity and longevity of crypto.”

