How Apple’s plan to tackle child abuse backfired

Early August, Apple



(AAPL) announced a major new program designed to help tackle child exploitation and promote safety, issues that the tech community has increasingly embraced. It was an important presentation on intention but light on the details.

What followed the outraged, critical tweets headlines and an outcry for more put technology defense giant just weeks away from the next iPhone launch, its biggest event of the year. This was a rare PR miscalculation for a company known for its meticulous PR efforts.

The tech at the center of the criticism is a tool that will start checking iOS devices and iCloud photos for child abuse images, as well as a new activation feature that will alert minors and their parents if the parts Incoming attachments or sent in iMessage are sexually explicit and, if so, scramble them.

The concerns were mostly about privacy and the possibility that the technology could be used beyond its stated purpose, complaints that have surely piqued Apple, which has focused much of its marketing efforts in recent years on how it protects users.

In the week following the announcement, Apple continued organize a series of follow-up press conferences to purify the air and publish a long FAQ page on its website to address some confusion and misconceptions. In an interview published Friday, Craig Federighi Apples senior vice president of software engineering Recount The Wall Street Journal: It’s really clear that a lot of the messages got mixed up pretty badly in terms of understanding things.

Many child safety and security experts have praised the intention, recognizing the ethical responsibilities and obligations of a business regarding the products and services it creates. But they also called the efforts deeply concerning, in large part with how part of Apple’s verification process for child abuse images is done directly on users’ devices.

When people hear that Apple is searching for child pornography (CSAM) on end-user phones, they immediately think of Big Brother and 1984, said Ryan OLeary, head of privacy and legal technology research at market research firm IDC. This is a very nuanced problem and one which at first glance can seem quite frightening or intrusive. It’s very easy for this to be sensationalized from a layman’s point of view.

Apple declined to comment for this story.

During press calls, the company highlighted how the new tool will turn photos on iPhone and iPad into unreadable hashes or complex numbers. stored on user devices. These numbers will be compared to a hash database provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) once the images are uploaded to the Apple iCloud storage service. (Apple later said it would use other organizations in several countries for the hash program as well and was waiting for those deals to finalize before announcing their involvement, Reuters reported.)

iPhone and iPad will create a doubly encrypted security voucher – a packet of information sent to iCloud servers that will be encoded on Pictures. Once a certain number of security vouchers are flagged as matching the NCMEC photos, Apple’s review team will be alerted so they can decipher the voucher, deactivate the users’ account, and alert NCMEC, who can inform the police of the existence of potentially abusive images. . Federighi later clarified approximately 30 matches would be required before the human review team would be notified.

Privacy advocates are rightly concerned that this is a very slippery slope and that basically the only thing stopping Apple [from expanding beyond searching for CSAM images] is their word, said OLéary. Apple realizes this and is trying to put some extra transparency around this new set of features to try and control the narrative.

In the PDF posted on its website describing the technology, which it calls NeuralHash, Apple has tried to address fears that governments could force Apple to add non-child abuse images to the hash list. Apple will refuse such requests, he said. We have already faced requests to create and deploy government-mandated changes that degrade user privacy, and we have firmly refused those requests. We will continue to refuse them in the future.

The message, however, comes at a time of Heightened distrust and oversight of tech companies, coupled with oversensitivity to surveillance or perceived oversight. The message must be airtight, said OLéary.

Lack of details on how the full operation would work contributed to confusing messaging, too. Asked about the human review team during a press call, for example, Apple said it was not sure what that would entail, as it is still experimenting with the deployment.

Apple is far from alone in developing child abuse detection tools but others technology companies do not do this on the device itself. For example, Google and Microsoft have systems that help detect known images of child exploitation and Facebook has tested tools like a pop-up window that appears if a user searches for words associated with child sexual abuse or tries to share harmful images.

Mary Pulido, executive director of the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC), called these technologies important, noting that they can help police bring traffickers to justice, speed up the identification of victims. and reduce the investigation time. She’s also in the camp who believes protecting children from any potential harm outweighs privacy concerns, hands down.

While no one disputes Apple’s motivation, Elizabeth Renieris, a professor at the IBM Technology Ethics Lab at Notre Dame University, said the timing was a little odd given all of its privacy-focused announcements during its global developer conference in June. Apple declined to share why the new tool was not shown at WWDC.

Renieris also said that Apple made a mistake in announcing other seemingly related updates although fundamentally different together.

The new iMessage communication feature, which must be enabled in Family Sharing and uses on-device processing, will alert users under the age of 18 when they are about to send or receive a message with a picture. explicit. Parents with children under 13 can also activate a notification function in case a child is about to send or receive a nude image. Apple said it would not have access to messages, although people still expressed concerns that Apple might one day do so.

By mixing it up with parental controls, the ads seemed to be linked. These are different features with different technology, said OLeary. Federighi OK, saying in hindsight, introducing these two features at the same time was a recipe for this kind of confusion.

Big names in technology have fueled the fire. Everyone of Edward snowden to Will Cathcart, the boss of WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, publicly criticized Apple on Twitter. Cathcart noted it was disturbing to see them act without engaging experts who have long documented their technical and broader concerns about it. (Facebook clashed with Apple on privacy before, including recent iOS data privacy changes that would make it more difficult for advertisers to track users.)

A little security pundits like former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos, who also co-wrote an op-ed in The New York Times on Wednesday detailing tool safety issues said Apple could have done more, such as engaging with the broader security community during the development stages.

Threading the needle for user privacy and child safety is difficult to say the least. In trying to strengthen the protection of minors, Apple may have also reminded the public of the potential control he can exercise its own products long after they have been sold.

Ads like this dilute the company’s reputation for privacy, but also raise a host of broader concerns, Renieris said.