Million job vacancies and soaring wages fuel UK inflation fears





The strong recovery of the work market was highlighted in data released Tuesday by the National Statistics Office and that could further fuel inflationary pressures in the UK economy. This could prompt the central bank to raise interest rates as early as May 2022, according to some economists.

There was a record 953,000 job vacancies in the UK on average in the three months to July 168,000 more than in the first quarter of 2020 before the coronavirus restrictions were introduced.

For the month of July alone, vacancies may have exceeded one million for the first time based on early survey figures, according to Jonathan Athow, ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics.

Job vacancies across all industries have increased, with arts, entertainment and recreation showing the fastest rate of growth after all remaining social distancing restrictions were lifted in England on July 19

“The world of work continues to rebound vigorously from the effects of the pandemic,” Athow said in a statement. The unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage point to 4.7%, according to the ONS. Athow said there were no signs of layoffs starting to increase before the government’s wage-supporting holiday program ended at the end of next month. Brexit is not helping However, labor shortages could hamper the recovery. Some pubs and grocery stores had to close last month due to the number of employees required to self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. The UK government has since removed this rule for fully vaccinated people, but the impact of the pandemic and Brexit has had the effect of reducing the number of EU citizens to take up jobs in industries such as retail sales. retail, agriculture and logistics. “While the changes to self-isolation rules are helpful, with many companies facing deeper squeeze in labor supply due to the impact of Covid and Brexit, shortages staff can persistently weigh on economic activity, “economics officer at the British Chambers of Commerce, Suren Thiru said in a statement Tuesday. Growing concerns about inflation There are already signs that a labor shortage is putting upward pressure on wages. According to the ONS, the growth in average total salary excluding bonuses was 7.4% in the three months ending in June compared to the same period in 2020. Even after excluding factors such as the decline in the number of lower-paying jobs, ONS data suggests annual wage inflation was between 3.5% and 4.9% in June, according to the Berenberg Senior Economist Kallum Pickering. “It remains well above the mere 2% average rate from 2009 to 2019,” Pickering wrote in a research note. “With unemployment falling from an already low level and labor demand greatly exceeding previous records, the risks to the outlook for wage growth appear skewed upward,” he added. Growing wage pressures come as companies already grapple with higher costs in their supply chains due to raw material shortages and skyrocketing shipping prices. “Together, these factors point to new inflationary pressures to come as businesses attempt to pass cost increases on to consumers,” Pickering said. The Bank of England said earlier this month that it expects inflation to exceed its 2% target again in the coming months and will set interest rates to secure the inflation returns to this level. “We continue to look for the first rate hike in August 2022. But strengthening inflation momentum and strong recovery in domestic demand suggest the risks are on the upside even sooner than perhaps as early as May. 2022, “added Pickering.

