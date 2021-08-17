



Ministry of Energy’s new issue details how solar investments are creating well-paying jobs and lowering energy costs for consumers Today, the Department of Energy (DOE) released a new briefing note that details a bright future for solar power, good jobs, and affordable energy in the United States. President Bidens has proposed investments in the bipartite infrastructure deal and the Build Back Better program will invest in the infrastructure, manufacturing, innovation and solar power incentives we need to develop union jobs paying homes, making solar power affordable for all American families, and accelerating the deployment of net zero energy across the country. These essential investments will make it possible to unleash the full potential of solar energy and fight against the climate crisis. To highlight how President Bidens’ plans will increase solar jobs and lower costs for working families, officials in the Biden-Harris administration are traveling the country to meet with industry, universities, homeowners and stakeholders to to discuss the benefits of solar power. Today, National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy will meet with local leaders and climate experts at a California university to see how the school is harnessing clean energy, while Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will visit the First Solars solar panel manufacturing plant in Lake Township, Ohio, and will meet with the workers. First Solar already supports 1,600 jobs in Ohio, and this new plant extension will create approximately 500 new jobs. Yesterday, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was in Alaska to visit renewable energy labs and discuss breakthrough clean energy technologies with local businesses. The DOE file Investing in the Future of Clean Energy: Solar Energy Research, Deployment and Workforce Priorities details the immense growth opportunities that exist in the solar energy industry for workers and families, and how investments like those proposed by President Biden can amplify the benefits of those opportunities. In particular, the information note explains: Investing in Solar Deployment Supports U.S. Clean Energy Revolution . Solar energy will play an important role in achieving President Bidens’ 2035 clean electricity target alongside other sources of carbon-free electricity including onshore and offshore wind, existing power plants modernized with carbon capture or green hydrogen, geothermal energy, hydroelectricity and nuclear power. Solar power is already the fastest growing next-generation power source in the country, growing nearly 4,000% in just over a decade from around 2.5 gigawatts (GW direct current ) solar capacity in 2010 to more than 100 GW direct current today. The pipeline of new solar projects in 2021 is on track to reach record levels. To achieve a largely carbon-free electricity sector by 2035, solar deployment is expected to accelerate up to three to four times faster than the current rate by 2030. Large-scale decarbonization of the energy sector electricity could increase solar from 3% of current production to over 40% by 2035. Realizing this solar generation potential requires historic investments to accelerate the deployment of residential, commercial and large-scale solar systems, including in disadvantaged and low-income communities. The clean energy investments proposed in the bipartite infrastructure agreement and the Build Back Better program will act as a catalyst for jobs and economic opportunity. This includes extending $ 300 billion in tax cuts for clean electricity, including solar power, making it cheaper to build, funding new energy transmission and storage infrastructure. to help deliver clean, reliable energy to homes and businesses. President Biden also proposed a new clean energy accelerator to mobilize private capital for community solar projects, especially in low-income and disadvantaged communities. These investments, along with the proposed clean electricity and energy efficiency standard, can help meet the president’s goal of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035.

Solar energy is a job creator. In 2020, there were over 300,000 people employed in the US solar industry of which 230,000 worked in solar the majority of their time. Employment in the solar industry has been one of the fastest growing sectors over the past decade, with an increase of 150% between 2010 and 2020. These workers are employed by more than 10,000 solar companies in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, many such small businesses. While jobs in the clean energy sector have been largely affected by the economic shutdown due to the COVID19 pandemic, they have rebounded, adding significantly over 300,000 jobs in the past year and recovering at a faster pace than most other sectors of the economy. A path to a largely carbon-free electricity sector by 2035 can create millions of new jobs in clean energy technology, potentially including 500,0001,500,000 people working in solar by 2035. To match this demand for supply, investments are needed to expand the talent pool by increasing access to training opportunities for all actors in workforce development, such as unions, community colleges , non-profit organizations and other training providers. This could include learning-based career paths that include solar work as part of a broad career path. The president's agenda will ensure that these investments produce good quality jobs with strict labor standards, including prevailing wages and the free and fair choice to join a union and bargain collectively. The solar industry has its roots in America. The United States has pioneered the manufacture and scale-up of solar PV technologies, and U.S. R&D has helped lower manufacturing costs, increase efficiency and performance, and improve reliability. solar technologies. Since then, solar has grown into a highly competitive global industry. New U.S. investments in solar materials, solar demonstration projects, critical materials supply chains, and construction or retooling of manufacturing facilities can help the United States re-establish itself as a leader in the global solar market. As previously announced, the DOE is pursuing a new policy to ensure that all innovations developed with taxpayer dollars under DOE science and energy programs require award winners to largely manufacture these products in the United States, creating well paid national jobs. This change will cover more than $ 8 billion in clean energy and climate innovation funding requested in the President's budget for fiscal year 2022, as well as spending for the coming fiscal year. The DOE will implement these actions through a determination of exceptional circumstances under the Bayh-Dole Act. This DOE briefing note highlights the immense opportunity that exists within the solar industry and how key investments, such as those offered in the Build Back Better program, can seize this opportunity. It will create thousands of well-paying union jobs at home, expand manufacturing, make solar power affordable for all communities, and lower monthly utility bills while positioning the United States as an energy leader. solar energy and putting us on the right track to achieve President Bidens' climate goals. Read the complete file here. ###

