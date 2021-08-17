Inside Tesla Autopilot Fatal Crash: It Happened So Fast

Around the same time, Ms. Benavides had a date with Dillon Angulo. He was driving his mother’s black Tahoe and parked on the wide shoulder of County Road 905, near Card Sound Road. Mr. Angulo stopped about 44 feet from the edge of the intersection, parked on a gravel strip and exited. According to the investigation, Ms. Benavides exited the passenger seat and walked to the driver’s side.

Tesla data shows the Model S accelerated from 44 to 60 mph in seconds before crashing into the Tahoe. It is not known whether the autopilot or Mr. McGee increased speed. Vehicle data and skid marks indicated that Mr. McGee had stuck on the brakes less than a second before impact. He told police he couldn’t tell how far he was from the intersection when he started looking for his phone.

Ms Benavidess’ estate sued Tesla in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court, claiming the company’s cars were faulty and dangerous. Todd Poses, a Miami attorney representing the estate, said Mr. McGee is due to file a deposition in the case. A separate lawsuit that the estate has filed against Mr. McGee has been settled, Poses said, but he would not disclose the terms.

In court, Tesla filed a brief response dismissing the estate claims without further details. In similar cases, the company has said all blame lies solely with the drivers of its cars.

As in other accidents involving the autopilot, the system didn’t seem to have done much to ensure that Mr. McGee was paying attention to the road.

Tesla recently activated an on-board camera in some newer models to monitor drivers, but it can’t see in the dark. Tesla owners have posted videos on YouTube showing that the camera sometimes does not notice when drivers look away from the road and that it can be fooled if they cover the lens. When the camera notices that a Tesla driver is looking away from the road, it sounds a warning chime but does not turn off the autopilot.

GM and Ford systems use infrared cameras to monitor drivers’ eyes. If drivers look away for more than two or three seconds, warnings remind them to look straight ahead. If the drivers don’t comply, the GM and Ford systems will shut down and tell the drivers to take control of the car.