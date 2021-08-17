Hospitality industry takes a hit as travelers put plans on hold due to Delta variant – CBS San Francisco





OAKLAND (KPIX) – As the Delta variant continues to spread, some companies are on edge. The hospitality industry is starting to see consumer confidence decline with fewer bookings and more cancellations. At Oakland Airport, many of those who got on the plane said they were slightly worried about flying. According to Southwest Airlines, they are starting to see travelers putting their travel plans on hold. READ MORE: The Caldor Fire in El Dorado County spans 6,500 acres; Houses are burning in the Grizzly Flats It’s hard. It’s hard. It’s not fun and it’s stressful, says traveler Sandy Kauffman. Kauffman arrived from Phoenix, and she began to rethink air travel as the Delta variant spreads. According to a recent filing by Southwest Airlines with the Securities and Exchange Commission, this is a trend. The company claims the cancellations and decrease in bookings are believed to be due to the recent surge in COVID-19 and the delta variant. For Yvette Gomez, flying carries higher risks. I was a little scared because I already had the Covid, she says. Gomez was infected a few months ago and has since had long-term symptoms, including heart problems. READ MORE: Firefighters control wildland fire in Lincoln / San Rafael Hill neighborhood Other travelers, however, are reassured that almost everyone follows all precautions. Manuel Rodriguez says: They do a good job at all the airports. We just got back from Arizona and they do a good job with compliance and making sure you wear your mask. Elan Kim adds, I think I’m safe but I’m generally pretty careful so I never take my mask off. They apply all the rules and I feel comfortable. I’ve been through the entire Covid, concludes traveler Richard Eggleston. As air travel begins to decline, local destinations see activity remaining strong. Napa Valley is at 88% of 2019 levels, but that’s because with the labor shortage, businesses are intentionally not filling capacity. Were not too committed. So we only take as much business as we can serve at the level we are known for and our customers expect, said CEO Linsey Gallagher of Visit Napa Valley. NO MORE NEWS: SUV crashes through fence in backyard pool in Walnut Creek Along with air travel, Airbnb is also reporting that demand fell in July and it expects the virus and variants to continue to impact travel behavior.

