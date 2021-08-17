Business
Mark Cuban owns $ 494 of dogecoin, but doesn’t prefer it over BTC
Although the memes-inspired cryptocurrency dogecoin was created as a joke and its creators never wanted it to be taken seriously, billionaire Mark Cuban sees value in it, especially after experiencing a resurgence. of interest earlier this year.
“The point about the doge that people miss is that the imperfections and simplicity of the doge are his greatest strengths,” Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and investor in ABC’s “Shark Tank”. tweeted Sunday. “You can only use it to do two things: spend it or the HODL. Both are easy to understand. And it’s cheap to buy. Which makes it a community that anyone can join and enjoy. “
After Cubantold CNBC Make It last week that “the fordoge community is the strongest when it comes to using it as a medium of exchange,” he encountered disagreement from the bitcoin community on Twitter.
Over the weekend, Cuban clarified that he does not prefer dogecoin to bitcoin, because “they are completely different”.
“But to say that doge has no place is wrong”, also said Cuba tweeted Sunday.
Cuban acknowledged that dogecoin, like other cryptocurrencies, can be difficult buy, spend and trade. But, he still seems bullish on dogecoin and believes he has a unique use case compared to other cryptocurrencies.
“It is a medium that can be used for the acquisition of goods and services,” he previously told CNBC Make It, not least because of the strong community around him.
Cuban mentioned the success his NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks, have had in accepting dogecoin as a form of payment for goods, for example. Mavericks accept many digital coins, but “95% of sales are in doge”, Cuban tweeted On Saturday. He added that the organization does not convert any of these payments to fiat.
Still, dogecoin is a small portion of Cuban crypto holdings. He said he personally only owns $ 494 doge value. And between his personal account and the Mavericks, there is less than $ 15,000 of the coin. In addition to dogecoin, Cubans own bitcoin and other altcoins, such as ether.
However, keep in mind that financial experts are very skeptical of cryptocurrencies as a whole due to their speculative nature and warn that people should only invest what they can afford to lose.
Some experts say they are particularly careful when investing in dogecoin in particular, as it lacks the scarcity and technological development that bitcoin has, for example.
