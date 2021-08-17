EDF Energy will increase its bills by 139 / year on average after the rise in energy prices

EDF will increase its standard variable rate (SVT) tariffs to an average of 1,277 / year on the basis of typical use from 1 October. It is the first of the major energy companies to confirm that it is raising prices after Ofgem announced it would increase the price cap level on standard and default tariffs from October. cap book.

To beat the hike, see if you can save with a full market comparison through our Cheap energy club.

EDF increases its tariffs to the maximum authorized

Under the price cap, suppliers are limited in what they can charge for their standard variable rate. However, regulator Ofgem announced on Friday August 6 that it would raise the price cap to its highest level, after the wholesale price spike this year. In normal use, the energy price cap should drop from 1,138 / year to 1,277 / year for a typical dual-fuel fireplace paying by direct debit.

Remember, however, that this is not the maximum that everyone will pay. The cap sets a maximum charge on the rate you pay for higher gas and electricity consumption and you will pay more, use less and your costs will be lower.

If you are at EDF, here is how your invoices will evolve:

If you have a credit meter and are on its standard variable rate, the price will increase on October 1. EDF’s SVT prices are currently at the maximum authorized under the ceiling, at 1,138 / year in typical use, and will increase it to the maximum authorized under the new 1,277 / year ceiling.

EDF’s SVT prices are currently at the maximum authorized under the ceiling, at 1,138 / year in typical use, and will increase it to the maximum authorized under the new 1,277 / year ceiling. If you are a prepaid customer, the price will also increase on October 1 . Likewise, EDF’s standard prepaid tariff will drop from the maximum currently authorized under the price cap to the new limit, from 1,256 / year now to 1,309 / year from October.

. Likewise, EDF’s standard prepaid tariff will drop from the maximum currently authorized under the price cap to the new limit, from 1,256 / year now to 1,309 / year from October. If it’s a fixed plan, the price will NOT change until your fix is ​​complete. However, if your fix ends after October 1 and you don’t change, you will be transferred to EDF’s standard variable tariff, which will have become even more expensive due to the price increase.

You could save 200 + / year by changing

Compared to EDF’s new SVT tariff, switching to the cheapest on the current market would save an average of 215 / year, based on typical use. And if you get one of these capped rates, you won’t be charged any exit fees, so you’re free to change rates at any time.

You can use our Cheap energy club to compare the whole market or use our popular Pick Me A Pricing Tools, where you tell us your preferences and we find your best price.

How does the price cap work?

The price cap sets a limit to the maximum amount that suppliers can charge for each unit of gas and electricity you use, and sets a maximum daily charge (what you pay to have your home connected to the grid).

Currently, someone using a typical amount of energy on a standard or default tariff pays a maximum of 1,138 / year on average, but this should increase to 1,277 / year as of Friday October 1.

Because the cap limits the prices that suppliers can charge for each unit of gas and electricity, if you use more energy, you will pay more; use less and you will pay less.

The price cap is revised twice a year, with changes coming into effect in April and October. It is expected to remain in place at least until the end of this year, and Ofgem will recommend annually if it is to continue, until 2023.

Having trouble paying your bill? There is a lot of additional help available



Between the impact of the pandemic on people’s finances, the impending end of the holiday scheme and changes in universal credit, another increase in the price cap is more bad news for household finances, especially since ‘it will hit just as the weather gets colder and people are starting to use a lot more energy.

Fortunately, there is help if you are having difficulty. Emergency measures put in place to help people struggling with bills due to the coronavirus are still underway. Most importantly, your supply won’t be interrupted, standard credit meter disconnections have been suspended, while prepaid customers can get emergency or additional credit to make sure the lights stay on.

There is also a range of options that providers can offer if you are having difficulty, including full payment plan reviews, affordable debt repayment plans, payment interruptions or reductions, so you can have access to more time to pay and access funds for hardships. This is all done on a case-by-case basis, so contact your supplier as soon as possible if you start to have difficulty.

And last month, 26 providers, covering more than 90% of households, also subscribed to a industry engagement to reach out to those who need help the most this winter. Commitments include an awareness campaign about the help available, making it easier for customers in financial difficulty to make contact, improving invoice accuracy and stepping up smart meter installations for prepaid customers.

There are also a range of energy grants to help recipients of certain benefits pay their winter bills. For more information, see our guide to housing and energy subsidies, or see Ofgem website for a complete overview of what’s available and what to do if you’re having trouble paying.

Why are the prices going up?

According to Ofgem, the rise in prices is due to wholesale gas prices, which have risen by more than 50% since the regulator last updated the price cap six months ago, reaching record highs due to increased demand for energy as lockdown measures eased across the world.

What does EDF say?

Philippe Commaret, CEO of EDF customers, said: “We know that a price increase is never welcome, especially in difficult times. In 2020, the prices of our variable standard customers have fallen by an average of 100 per year, and have further reduced prices. as soon as possible.

“As Ofgem explained, it is the global gas prices that have caused the unprecedented increase in wholesale energy costs and as a sustainable and long-term company we need to reflect the costs. that we are facing.

“We’ll direct financial assistance to those who need it most through our $ 1.9 million support fund, helping customers lower their bills, manage debt, and even cover the costs of things like appliances.” more energy efficient appliances.

“Customers on rates that are due to change in October will be written, reminding them to verify that they are on the best rate for them.”