Tesla (TSLA) shares drop in NHTSA autopilot investigation





The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating Tesla, Inc.’s (TSLA) Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) to assess its autonomous driving technology after reports detailing the involvement of its vehicles in a series of accidents. The investigation focuses on Tesla Models Y, X, S and 3 from model years 2014 to 2021. It will investigate collisions or accidents that occurred after January 2018. News of the NHTSA investigation yesterday caused Tesla’s price to drop more than 5% to $ 681. Tesla’s stock price, which is still up 7% year-over-year, stands at $ 686 as of this writing. Key points to remember NHTSA is investigating Tesla’s autopilot function.

The electric carmaker’s share price slumped more than 5% in response to the news.

The investigation is one of a series of problems Tesla is facing as it ramps up production and expands its international presence. Why is NHTSA investigating Tesla? In its statement announcing the investigation, the NHTSA said there had been 11 crashes, 17 injuries and one death involving the autopilot function since 2018. According to the agency, most of the autopilot incidents occurred after dark and “involved scene control measures such as first responder vehicle lights, flares, an illuminated arrow sign and road cones “. He said his report would assess “technologies and methods” for the autopilot and also examine the circumstances that contributed to the crash. Tesla’s autopilot feature has been celebrated and criticized on social media for its capabilities. While the company’s manuals ask drivers to put their hands on the wheel in Autopilot mode, reports have documented cases in which drivers completely stop engaging with the vehicle. Other car manufacturers have introduced similar features in their vehicles. For example, General Motors Company (GM) ‘s Super Cruise feature, available in its Cadillac vehicles, enables hands-free driving. However, it uses facial recognition technology to measure driver engagement with the vehicle. The function turns on the hazard warning lights and stops the vehicle if it detects a driver disengagement. Tesla vehicles stop after 60 seconds if the driver ignores autopilot warning messages. Tesla has said that the end goal of its vehicles is Complete Self-Driving (FSD). Currently, the feature is in beta development. Will the investigation affect the Tesla share price? In an appearance on Yahoo Finance yesterday, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said the NHTSA move had made shares of electric car makers “bloom” for investors. “It’s definitely a step backwards,” he said. “And now Tesla and Musk have to navigate that situation to make sure they get to the other side successfully. And I think that’s really right now a bit of the uncertainty that you see in the stock.” The worst-case scenario for Tesla is possible incrimination in a crash or close examination of a software defect. This could lead to a possible recall of its cars. But the Palo Alto, Calif., Based company has escaped government agency censorship in the past, insisting that drivers and contributing circumstances are to blame for autopilot incidents. Previous investigations have proven Tesla right. For example, a 2017 investigation into a fatal accident in Florida concluded that there were no “safety-related flaws” in Tesla vehicles and that the problem did not warrant further investigation. Admittedly, the investigation is part of a series of issues rocking Tesla as it expands overseas and ramps up production in the United States. The company faces increasing competition from established automakers accelerating in the electric vehicle category. He also faced safety concerns in China, which is the largest market for electric vehicles, and was forced to recall nearly 300 vehicles. The Wall Street Journal says that a combination of these factors and the automaker’s massive valuation in the markets should give “sane investors a reason to hold back.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/tesla-tsla-stock-falls-on-nhtsa-autopilot-investigation-5197780 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos