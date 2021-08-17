Spire Global space company SPIR begins trading on NYSE after SPAC merger

Speyer CEO Peter Platzer rings the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) when they are listed in Manhattan, New York, United States on August 17, 2021. Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Small satellite maker and data specialist Spire Global began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, becoming the latest space company to close a SPAC merger and go public. “We are incredibly fortunate to be at the peak of a long-term generational disruption,” Speyer founder and CEO Peter Platzer told CNBC. “The only equivalent I can think of in my life is the late 90s, early 2000s, when we had the personal computer replacing the mainframe, and you started to have this rapid iteration.” His company merged with special purpose acquisition firm NavSight, which valued Spire at $ 1.6 billion in equity. Spire’s stock is down about 6% from its previous close of $ 9.93 per share. The company is the fourth pure play space company to go public via a SPAC this year after AST SpaceMobile, Astra and Momentus and several more are expected before the end of 2021.

A Spire Global engineer works on a satellite in a test chamber. World Spire

The company’s Lemur satellites are small and relatively inexpensive, each housing a variety of instruments. Speyer satellites help forecast the weather, track ships at sea and airplanes in flight. Spire has about $ 265 million in cash on its books after the deal closes, down from the $ 408 million the company expected to receive when the merger was announced in March. A spokesperson for Spire noted that public shareholders have requested the repurchase of around 90% of the company’s outstanding shares, a high amount for a company that goes public. But Platzer is not fazed by the buyouts, noting that the money the company receives is “more money than Speyer has ever had before and which Speyer has spent and used in his nine years of operation. story up to this point “. “It’s a very unusual position for us to feel so exceptionally well capitalized,” Platzer said. Spire notably recorded $ 36 million in revenue last year and expects to nearly double it to $ 70 million in 2021. But the company needs to further expand its customer base to $ 1.2 billion. revenues by 2025, which she predicted in her presentation to investors.

Speyer CEO Peter Platzer poses with a ceremonial bell on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during their listing in Manhattan, New York, the United States on August 17, 2021. Andrew Kelly | Reuters