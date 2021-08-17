Business
Spire Global space company SPIR begins trading on NYSE after SPAC merger
Speyer CEO Peter Platzer rings the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) when they are listed in Manhattan, New York, United States on August 17, 2021.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
Small satellite maker and data specialist Spire Global began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, becoming the latest space company to close a SPAC merger and go public.
“We are incredibly fortunate to be at the peak of a long-term generational disruption,” Speyer founder and CEO Peter Platzer told CNBC. “The only equivalent I can think of in my life is the late 90s, early 2000s, when we had the personal computer replacing the mainframe, and you started to have this rapid iteration.”
His company merged with special purpose acquisition firm NavSight, which valued Spire at $ 1.6 billion in equity.
Spire’s stock is down about 6% from its previous close of $ 9.93 per share. The company is the fourth pure play space company to go public via a SPAC this year after AST SpaceMobile, Astra and Momentus and several more are expected before the end of 2021.
A Spire Global engineer works on a satellite in a test chamber.
World Spire
The company’s Lemur satellites are small and relatively inexpensive, each housing a variety of instruments. Speyer satellites help forecast the weather, track ships at sea and airplanes in flight.
Spire has about $ 265 million in cash on its books after the deal closes, down from the $ 408 million the company expected to receive when the merger was announced in March. A spokesperson for Spire noted that public shareholders have requested the repurchase of around 90% of the company’s outstanding shares, a high amount for a company that goes public.
But Platzer is not fazed by the buyouts, noting that the money the company receives is “more money than Speyer has ever had before and which Speyer has spent and used in his nine years of operation. story up to this point “.
“It’s a very unusual position for us to feel so exceptionally well capitalized,” Platzer said.
Spire notably recorded $ 36 million in revenue last year and expects to nearly double it to $ 70 million in 2021. But the company needs to further expand its customer base to $ 1.2 billion. revenues by 2025, which she predicted in her presentation to investors.
Speyer Corporate Foundation
Speyer CEO Peter Platzer poses with a ceremonial bell on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during their listing in Manhattan, New York, the United States on August 17, 2021.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
The company currently has more than 110 satellites in orbit, in what Platzer describes as “the world’s largest multipurpose constellation.” Spire also has ground stations in 16 countries, with more than 70 antennas to quickly receive satellite data and enter its analysis platforms.
“The starting point for us is a fully deployed global infrastructure,” Platzer said. “Everything is deployed, everything is operational on a very large scale, processing terabytes of data, shipped to hundreds of customers.
Now, Spire is focused on “monetizing that data,” he said, which it sells as an annual subscription service to customers. Platzer said Speyer’s annual subscriptions are priced between tens of thousands of dollars and “very high” millions.
Platzer gave the example of an oil-focused Wall Street commodities trader who would like to know not only “where the ships are, but where they will be” on the supply side, but would then use the platform. -Spire analysis form to examine the demand “. which is determined by the weather.”
Spire doesn’t expect to develop its constellation of Lemur satellites, as they are refreshed on a three-year hardware replacement cycle. The company has performed “tens of thousands of software upgrades over the past few years to get in-orbit assets to produce two to three times as much data,” Platzer said, and the company sees “no customer demand” that requires a larger constellation of satellites.
Growth strategy
Speyer’s growth strategy “is to scale up and expand,” Platzer said.
“You get into a particular use case, you get customers, you develop those customers, and then you build around more customers,” Platzer added.
The company has offices in four countries to date, the United States, United Kingdom, Luxembourg and Singapore, and clients in nearly 30 countries.
Platzer has defined a four-pronged growth strategy for the future of Spire: hiring, geographic expansion, new data flows and inorganic opportunities. Spire will focus on strengthening its sales, marketing and product teams in the near future. Internationally, Spire is looking to add clients in the Middle East and Asia, Platzer said, and being “a NYSE-listed company has a lot of leverage to open doors.”
Finally, inorganic growth opportunities would include adding new technologies or new capabilities to the Spire platform. One of those capabilities Spire hopes to add are inter-satellite optical links, which “would dramatically reduce data latency,” Platzer said. Spire has successfully tested radio frequency links in orbit, but optical inter-satellite links would push its capabilities even further.
