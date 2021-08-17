UK market poised to lose significant shares as BHP expects change in Australia





LONDON (Reuters) – London’s FTSE 100 index will lose its second-largest company in terms of market capitalization if shareholders back global resources giant BHP Group’s plan to end its double-listing structure and invest in it. Australia its main stock market. FILE PHOTO: The BHP logo is projected on a screen during a panel discussion with reporters in Tokyo, Japan, June 5, 2017. REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon / File Photo BHP has already come under pressure from some shareholders, including activist investor Elliott Advisors, to simplify its structure, but had said any gain would be less than the cost of change. Now that the haircut on London-listed stocks is at its lowest in more than three decades, BHP, which on Tuesday reported its best annual profit in nearly a decade, said it plans to get rid of its listing at London. Shareholders are expected to vote on unification at meetings in the first half of 2022. If the plan gets board and shareholder approval, the London Stock Exchange will lose a major player. BHP has 128 billion pounds ($ 176.22 billion) in market cap, just behind AstraZeneca at around 131 billion pounds, according to data from Refinitiv. BHP is the largest company by market capitalization on the Australian Stock Exchange. The value of UK stocks relative to their global peers has been depressed by the combined impact of Britain’s departure from the European Union, a weak pound and a lack of tech stocks, which have been the big beneficiaries of the disruption caused by the pandemic. London-listed stocks are trading at 12.6 times forward earnings, compared to 17.3 times the Australian benchmark. Following the announcement of plans to end the London listing, shares of BHP in London rose 6% to 1352 GMT, outperforming the broader market. Jamie Maddock, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said BHP’s departure was bad news for UK-focused investors as domestic index trackers would be forced to sell their shares. The move would also significantly reduce London’s exposure to the mining sector. David Madden, a market analyst at Equiti Capital in London, said the London stock market will always be attractive and noted that it has attracted a wave of initial public offerings this year. The London Stock Exchange’s large liquidity pool will ensure it remains popular for listings, he said. Last year, consumer branding company Unilever, which like BHP had a dual listing, merged its Dutch and UK legal entities and the Amsterdam-listed shares of Unilever NV went out of business. ($ 1 = 0.7264 pounds) Reporting by Joice Alves; edited by Barbara Lewis

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/ukstock-bhp/uk-market-set-to-lose-major-stock-as-bhp-plans-australia-shift-idUSL8N2PO3B7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos