Looks like COVID vaccine boosters are on the way for most Americans
It will soon be time to roll up your sleeves. The Biden administration is set to recommend booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines for most Americans, the New York Times reported On Monday, some are expected to be eligible for a third jab by the middle of next month. The administration will advise on third doses eight months after the second, nursing home residents and frontline and healthcare workers to receive the initial list of recalls. The new direction, that the Times reported will be announced this week, reflects concerns that vaccine protection, while extraordinarily effective against the coronavirus, including new, more infectious strains, may wane over time, especially for vulnerable populations.
Booster vaccine could help reduce infection and disease rates in people who have been vaccinated before, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech Ugur Sahin noted On Monday, as the company sought approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a booster dose of the vaccine it developed with Pfizer, and better control the spread of variants of the virus over the coming season.
The expected recommendation comes as the number of cases rises in the United States, with the Delta variation pushing some states even beyond 2020 infection levels and straining health systems. It also comes as officials at the state and federal levels fight for many Americans to take their first photos. Indeed, even as vaccinations start to pick up again, amid a daily deluge of horror stories from Delta, vaccine resistance remains a major obstacle to controlling the pandemic: with just over half of the total U.S. population fully vaccinated, much of the country remains vulnerable to a virus that only a few months ago appeared to have been brought under control and, as it continues to spread, the potential for development of new mutations pose an imminent threat even to those vaccinated, who, although it is unlikely that they will suffer from serious infection or death from the current strains, could be infected.
Local and national officials were mistrustful to return to the types of COVID restrictions that characterized much of 2020. But momentum has grown among employers, businesses and municipalities for vaccination mandates, with evidence of New’s vaccination requirement. York for indoor activities taking effect Tuesday. Such mandates could not only make indoor activities safer, but more incentive for people who are resistant to vaccines to get vaccinated. The goal here is to convince everyone that now is the time, the mayor of New York Bill de Blasio noted this month. If we were to stop the Delta variant, now is the time.
Like my colleague Charlotte klein wrote over the weekend, the FDA has already approved third doses for some immunocompromised Americans. Studies have shown that these individuals had a stronger antibody response after a third dose because Wired reported Last week. I really believe these results are final, Atul Humar, a doctor at the University of Toronto and lead author of one of the studies, told the newspaper. I think it’s a slam dunk.
Administration officials have suggested for some time that a booster dose would likely be needed, although it has not been clear when. As the Times Note, Israel has already offered additional injections to residents 50 and over, with Germany and France planning to offer third doses to vulnerable populations in September. The World Health Organization has spoken out against booster injections, especially among large populations in rich countries who have better access to vaccines, arguing last week that additional doses would exacerbate the inequalities. Currently, 10 countries use 90% of vaccines, Andy slavitt, former COVID intervention advisor to the president Joe biden, tweeted On Monday. If these (rich) countries continued to reuse new vaccines every 6 months, Slavitt continued, we will perpetuate the problem of increased opportunities for the virus to mutate. But U.S. officials appear concerned that they are being caught off guard by the potential for decreased vaccine effectiveness, especially with the new infectious variant already raging across the country. As a source familiar with the thought of administrations Recount the Washington Post, I think Delta changed everything.
