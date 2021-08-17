Business
Bill Ackman PSPC sued, plaintiffs claim directors were offered “staggering compensation”
Bill Ackman’s troubled PSPC was hit with a lawsuit Tuesday alleging the blank check company had promised “staggering compensation” to directors and asking that the entity’s special status be revoked.
The plaintiffs, former Securities and Exchange Commission commissioner Robert Jackson and Yale law professor John Morley say Pershing Square Tontine Holdings is not an operating company at all. Instead, they say, Ackman’s SPAC is an investment firm, as are its hedge funds. They say PSPC should adhere to the Investment Company Act of 1940.
“By telling the world that PSTH is not an ‘investment company’ as that term is defined in the ICA, the defendants have structured PSTH to charge its public investors what amounts to hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation, ”the lawsuit said.
“Under the ICA and [Investment Advisers Act of 1940], the form and the amount of this compensation are illegal, ”he said.
The Investment Company Act and the Investment Advisers Act are the main laws governing investment firms and investment advisers, and they give the Securities and Exchange Commission the power to regulate these entities.
SAVS, or ad hoc acquisition companies, are shell companies listed on the stock exchange with the aim of acquiring a private company and listing it on the stock market.
The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan U.S. District Court, challenged the compensation that the directors of PSPC allegedly received for the redemption of warrants. Warrants are a deal softener that gives investors the right to buy a stock at a certain price for a certain time.
“The company agreed to redeem some of these warrants at a valuation which implied that the warrants were worth, in total, over $ 880 million, thirteen times what the Limited Partner and the Managing Defendants had originally paid for them. “said the lawsuit.
“This staggering compensation was promised at a time when the returns to the company’s public investors have significantly underperformed the rest of the stock market. It is hardly the arm’s length market demanded by the ICA and IAA. “, indicates the file.
Pershing said Ackman waived his right to compensation under the now-canceled deal to buy 10% of Vivendi’s flagship Universal Music Group, and noted that the billionaire ultimately made the deal in July, citing SEC concerns.
The Universal Music deal would have left $ 1.5 billion of residual cash in Ackman’s SPAC and gave investors warrants in a new vehicle that would pursue another acquisition down the road.
Ackman previously told CNBC that regulators feared the new entity created under the deal could become an investment company.
A spokesperson for Pershing Square said the complaint bases its allegations, among other things, that PSTH owns or has held U.S. Treasuries and money market funds that hold Treasuries, as do all other PSPCs while they are looking for a first commercial combination.
“PSTH has never held any investment securities which would require its registration under the law, and does not intend to do so in the future. We believe that this dispute is completely without merit,” said declared the spokesperson.
The New York Times first reported the trial on Tuesday morning.
SPACs are hit by a wave of class action lawsuits as more and more deals turn out to be flops and stocks have plummeted.
After a record first quarter, the SPAC market came to a screeching halt, with emissions falling by almost 90% in the second quarter due to regulatory pressure.
Correction: This story has been edited to correct the fact that the lawsuit alleged that the “sky-high compensation” was promised to the directors. A previous version distorted the allegation in the trial.
CNBC and Manganese contributed to this report.
