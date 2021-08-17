Nigeria stock market rebounds with 0.11% growth





Specifically, the All-Share index rose slightly by 44.96 points or 0.11% to 39,550.36 against 39,505.40 recorded on Monday. Thus, the gain since the beginning of the month has increased to 2.6%, while the loss since the beginning of the year has moderated to 1.8%. In addition, market capitalization rose 24 billion naira or 0.11% to close at 20,606 billion naira from 20,582 billion naira on Monday. This positive performance is due to increased investor interest in purchases in the industrial sector, while inflation fell further to 17.38 percent. The positive market performance was driven by the price appreciation of large and mid-cap stocks of Dangote Cement, Honeywell Flour Mills, UACN, Pharma-Deko and Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals. Analysts of Afrinvest Ltd. declared: “Given the latest moderation in inflation numbers, we expect buying sentiment to dominate on Wednesday as investors reassess risk on equity assets.” However, the market closed at par with 16 winners and 16 losers. Honeywell Flour Mills led the winning percentage chart with 9.78 percent to close at N 2.47 per share. Pharm Deko followed with 9.24 percent to close at N 1.30 and Wema Bank rose 3.70 percent to close at 84,000 per share. Neimeth International rose 3.66% to close at N 1.70, while Dangote Cement appreciated 3.31% to close at N 249.60 per share. On the other hand, SCOA topped the losing chart in terms of a percentage of 9.74 percent to close at N 1.76 per share. Nestlé followed with 9.09% to close at 1,400N, while FTN Cocoa Processors lost 8.51% to close at 43,000 per share. Consolidated Hallmark Insurance lost 8.16% to close at 45,000, while Linkage Assurance fell 6.35% to close at 59,000 per share. Transactions in shares of Transcorp dominated the activity chart with 11.94 million shares valued at 11.29 million naira. FBN Holdings followed with 11.06 million shares worth 81.32 million Naira, while Oando traded 7.31 million shares worth 36.38 million Naira. Access Bank traded 6.19 million shares worth N 56.33 million, while the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company traded 5.39 million shares worth N 14.20 million . In total, the total volume of trade fell 21.6 percent to 110.771 million shares valued at 3.08 billion naira traded in 3,305 transactions. That was against a turnover of 141.28 million shares worth 1.64 billion naira traded in 3,393 transactions on Monday.

