Why is the stock market falling today? Here are 4 reasons.





Covid, China, disappointing economic data and other factors weigh on the stock market on Tuesday. JOHANNES EISELE / AFP via Getty Images



Text size



It was a lousy day for the stock market, maybe as lousy as they come without turning into a real panic. Rather than blaming one thing for the weakness, many stocks piled on top of each other to drive stocks down. the



S&P 500



fell 0.7% on Tuesday, while the



Dow Jones Industrial Average



fell by 282.12 points, or 0.8%, and the



Nasdaq Composite



decreased by 0.9%. Small cap



Russel 2000



fell 1.3%. Here are 4 reasons the market slipped on Tuesday: Reason # 1: Covid Just when you thought it was safe for the markets to ignore the Delta variant of Covid-19, it became impossible not to. New Zealand has announced it will lock down Auckland, its largest city, for seven days after a case emerged, its first new infection since February. chinese ports have encountered problems related to Covid as well as. In the USA, five states achieved record number of cases last week. It seems certain that the pace of economic growth is slowing down. How much this slows down is an open question. Reason # 2: Retail sales Speaking of the economy, July’s retail sales fell 1.1%, the US Census Bureau said on Tuesday, a much larger drop than the 0.3% predicted by economists. Other variations were even worse. Excluding autos, sales fell 0.4% even though economists had predicted a 0.2% increase, while the control group that eliminates volatile commodities such as gasoline fell 1%, below expectations of a 0.3% increase. Combine it with other disappointing recent data, and that’s enough to rekindle concerns that the United States has peaked in growth. Reason 3: China China is still trying to eradicate Covid, and this is slowing its economy. But he has other issues that have nothing to do with the virus. In line purchasing growth slowed, while retail sales and industrial production both disappointed. China’s crackdown on internet companies probably isn’t helping either, with actions like



Ali Baba



(BABA) and



Baidu



(BIDU) get run over on Tuesday. Reason # 4: Investors Have Stopped Turning The stock market was able to reach new highs this year, although parts of the market were hit hard as investors turned to other disadvantaged areas. This is not the case on Tuesday: all sectors are down. The S&P 500 has remained fairly insulated from any lasting weakness, as constant internal rotations push back any sustained selling pressure, writes BayCrests Jonathan Krinsky. Yesterday the decline was bought again, but so far it has not been rewarded and the divergences continue to accumulate. If investors don’t start turning around soon, the sale could become a bigger problem. Reason 4.5: Afghanistan The chaotic pullout from Afghanistan is unlikely to have an immediate material effect on the global economy, let alone the US economy, but it’s not hard to see it negatively affecting sentiment that has already been hit by inflation and Covid. Write to Ben Levisohn at [email protected]

