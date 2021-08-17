Auto shortages and shifting spending toward services drag U.S. retail sales

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Retail sales in the United States fell more than expected in July, as shortages lowered purchases of motor vehicles and increased spending resulting from the reopening of the economy and The stimulus has faded, suggesting a slowdown in economic growth at the start of the third quarter.

The weak sales reported by the Commerce Department on Tuesday also reflected a shift in spending towards services from goods. Retail sales mainly capture the goods component of consumer spending, which accounts for a smaller share, with bulky services such as healthcare, travel and hotel accommodation making up the remainder.

The school year is in full swing later in August and most school districts return to in-person learning. As such, consumer spending is likely to remain strong and keep the economy growing, although the increase in COVID-19 cases and a drop in consumer confidence this month to an all-time low. a decade are jokers.

On the contrary, today’s data suggests spending is not keeping pace at the start of the third quarter after the surge in consumption growth fueled by fiscal stimulus and the reopening in the second quarter, Kevin said. Cummins, Chief US Economist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut.

We still expect sales to rebound for the entire quarter. Spending will benefit from recent strength in job gains and increased back-to-school spending as children begin to return to classrooms.

Retail sales fell 1.1% last month. The data for June has been revised upwards to show that retail sales rose 0.7% instead of 0.6% as previously reported. Retail sales are 17.2% above their pre-pandemic level.

Economists polled by Reuters were forecasting a 0.3% drop in retail sales. Sales increased 15.8% from July last year.

Receipts at automobile dealerships fell 3.9% after declining 2.2% in June. Motor vehicle production has been hampered by a global semiconductor shortage.

There was encouraging news, with a separate Federal Reserve report on Tuesday showing motor vehicle production jumped 11.2% in July as automakers reduced or canceled annual retooling shutdowns to bypass the shortage of chips. This boosted manufacturing output last month.

Online retail sales fell 3.1%, return on investment after Amazon.com postponed its Prime Day to June from July. Clothing store sales fell 2.6%. A rebound is expected as parents shop for the new school year. In mid-July, eligible households began receiving money under the Expanded Child Tax Credit program, which will run until December.

Sales at building supply stores declined, as did revenues at sporting, hobby, musical instrument and book stores.

But consumers increased their spending in restaurants and bars, leading to a 1.7% increase in revenue. Sales in restaurants and bars increased 38.4% from July 2020. Restaurants and bars are the only category of services in the retail sales report.

Sales at electronics and appliance stores increased 0.3%.

The National Retail Federation said July’s drop did nothing to derail our outlook for a record year, noting that consumer finances were healthy. The labor market is strengthening, while rising equity and house prices increase household wealth.

Wall Street stocks slipped after the benchmark S&P 500 and Dow industrials closed at record highs on Monday. The dollar appreciated against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were higher.

Excluding autos, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales fell 1.0% last month following a revised upward 1.4% gain in June. These so-called basic retail sales correspond most closely to the consumer expenditure component of gross domestic product. They were previously estimated to have accelerated 1.1% in June.

Spending is shifting from goods to services like travel and entertainment, with more than 50% of the US population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The rise in infections caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, however, could slow the boom in spending on services.

In late July, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged fully vaccinated Americans to resume wearing masks in indoor public places in areas where the virus is on the rise.

We have long believed that discretionary services would increase overall consumer spending this year as the economy returns to a semblance of normalcy, said Tim Quinlan, senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina. But now, with the resurgence of COVID, those gains may be more timid.

Yet the basis for growth in consumer spending remains strong. Employers are raising wages as they attempt to fill a record 10.1 million job vacancies. Households have at least $ 2.5 trillion in excess savings accumulated during the pandemic.

Consumer spending, which accounts for over two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, posted double-digit growth in the second quarter, helping to push the level of GDP above its fourth-quarter 2019 peak.

The economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.5% in the second quarter. The anticipated slowdown in consumer spending would likely be offset by strong growth elsewhere. With the latest data in hand, including reports from the Treasury and the Department of Labor, the Atlanta Fed has raised its estimate of GDP growth for the third quarter to 6.2% from 6.0%.

A slowdown in the pace of consumer spending in the coming months could dampen overall growth, but probably in a modest way, said Ben Ayers, senior economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio.