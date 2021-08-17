SEC accuses pharmaceutical executive of “parallel trading”

Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, DC REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

Lawsuit Alleges Former Medivation Inc Executive Traded in Competitor’s Shares Prior to Merger

Rare example of SEC attacking what researchers call “shadow trading”

Reuters

that of the agency trial According to the SEC, Medivation Inc’s former head of business development Matthew Panuwat learned that Pfizer Inc was planning to buy the biopharmaceutical company in August 2016. By purchasing call options on shares of competitor Incyte Corp before after the news became public, Panuwat engaged in insider trading, the SEC said.

The lawsuit seeks to obtain a fine and to prohibit Panuwat from exercising the functions of an officer or director of a listed company.

A Panuwat lawyer declined to comment on the allegations on Tuesday.

SEC chief enforcement officer Gurbir Grewal said in a statement that the agency “is committed to detecting and prosecuting illegal trade in all its forms.”

In its complaint, the SEC alleged that Medivation’s insider trading policy requires Panuwat not to trade on the company’s non-public information, including the shares of other companies.

The agency alleged that Panuwat knew that the large pharmaceutical companies “were interested in acquiring mid-cap, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical companies with commercial-stage drugs” at the time and that the acquisition of Medivation would withdraw. one of the few targets in the market, which could raise prices for companies like Incyte.

Panuwat made $ 107,000 on short-term option trades on Incyte, the SEC said.

The case appears to be a rare instance where the SEC alleges insider trading in one company that could be affected by another company’s announcement.

A study published last year in The Accounting Review called the practice “shadow trading.” The last case involving similar allegations was brought in 2011, according to the study.

The paper examined the trade around major corporate events to conclude that insiders are trading the shares of competitors or supply chain partners to evade insider trading bans.

The study also found a correlation between companies that had explicitly banned parallel trade and fewer suspected cases of the practice.

Mihir Mehta, a University of Michigan professor who co-authored the study, said on Tuesday that the case is a welcome sign that the SEC is paying attention to the phenomenon.

“If their goal is ultimately to make sure markets are fair, this is something critical they should be focusing on,” he said.

The case is SEC v. Panuwat, US District Court, Northern District Of California, # 21-06322.

For Panuwat: Jack DiCanio of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

For the SEC: Marc Katz, David Zhou and Tracy Combs

Read more:

Pfizer strengthens cancer drug list with $ 14 billion deal with Medivation