Business
SEC accuses pharmaceutical executive of “parallel trading”
- Lawsuit Alleges Former Medivation Inc Executive Traded in Competitor’s Shares Prior to Merger
- Rare example of SEC attacking what researchers call “shadow trading”
Reuters
that of the agency trial According to the SEC, Medivation Inc’s former head of business development Matthew Panuwat learned that Pfizer Inc was planning to buy the biopharmaceutical company in August 2016. By purchasing call options on shares of competitor Incyte Corp before after the news became public, Panuwat engaged in insider trading, the SEC said.
The lawsuit seeks to obtain a fine and to prohibit Panuwat from exercising the functions of an officer or director of a listed company.
A Panuwat lawyer declined to comment on the allegations on Tuesday.
SEC chief enforcement officer Gurbir Grewal said in a statement that the agency “is committed to detecting and prosecuting illegal trade in all its forms.”
In its complaint, the SEC alleged that Medivation’s insider trading policy requires Panuwat not to trade on the company’s non-public information, including the shares of other companies.
The agency alleged that Panuwat knew that the large pharmaceutical companies “were interested in acquiring mid-cap, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical companies with commercial-stage drugs” at the time and that the acquisition of Medivation would withdraw. one of the few targets in the market, which could raise prices for companies like Incyte.
Panuwat made $ 107,000 on short-term option trades on Incyte, the SEC said.
The case appears to be a rare instance where the SEC alleges insider trading in one company that could be affected by another company’s announcement.
A study published last year in The Accounting Review called the practice “shadow trading.” The last case involving similar allegations was brought in 2011, according to the study.
The paper examined the trade around major corporate events to conclude that insiders are trading the shares of competitors or supply chain partners to evade insider trading bans.
The study also found a correlation between companies that had explicitly banned parallel trade and fewer suspected cases of the practice.
Mihir Mehta, a University of Michigan professor who co-authored the study, said on Tuesday that the case is a welcome sign that the SEC is paying attention to the phenomenon.
“If their goal is ultimately to make sure markets are fair, this is something critical they should be focusing on,” he said.
The case is SEC v. Panuwat, US District Court, Northern District Of California, # 21-06322.
For Panuwat: Jack DiCanio of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
For the SEC: Marc Katz, David Zhou and Tracy Combs
Read more:
Pfizer strengthens cancer drug list with $ 14 billion deal with Medivation
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/sec-accuses-pharma-exec-shadow-trading-2021-08-17/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]