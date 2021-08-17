Mechanics offer advice to protect you against catalytic converter theft





WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) – It only takes a few minutes for thieves to get under your truck or car, steal the catalytic converter, and disappear without you knowing they were even there. Wilmington mechanics say they get calls every day from customers to replace one. We even saw a customer have several catalytic converters stolen in a single month. The criminals are after the metals inside the coin like platinum and rhodium. On a truck at Aarons Custom Exhaust today, the stolen catalytic converter could sell for up to $ 800 on the black market. This owner ends up with a bill price that now stands at around $ 600. What they’re doing is robbing them of platinum and rhodium, said exhaust store owner Aaron Harker. You can turn around and turn it into a dump and sell it and get money out of it. Harker says the whole process only takes five to ten minutes. Another mechanic says it could take as little as 30 seconds to saw off one side of the converter. With such a quick and quiet process, you won’t know they were there or the converter is missing until you start the engine. As soon as you started the vehicle there would definitely be signs, said Blacks Tire & Auto manager Daniel Bostic. Definitely a strong rattle. It almost looks like the cars are about to explode. Unfortunately, there isn’t much you can do to stop the thefts. However, there are some devices that you can attach to your vehicle’s chassis that could deter potential criminals. It’s called a cat shield, Bostic said. It goes right below your catalytic converter, much like a splash guard under your vehicle. It stays there and keeps those converters to you. These shields can be as expensive as the converters themselves, in some cases. They cost up to $ 300 online and you will likely need to hire someone to install it. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office also has some tips for protecting your car’s converters. This includes registering your catalytic converter with the sheriff’s office, engraving the VIN or Owner Applied Number (OAN) on the converter, or soldering the converter to the vehicle. Not all mechanics agree that soldering the converter is the best option as it may not prevent theft from occurring. They say the only way to avoid theft is to find a safe place to park like a garage or well-lit parking lot. Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

