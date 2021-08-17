As more mRNA injections roll out, Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients told to wait





Calls and emails regarding Covid-19 boosters have already started to arrive Dr. Guillaume Schaffner medical center in Nashville, Tennessee.

It started last week, when the United States Food and Drug Administration and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended an additional dose for some immunocompromised people who had received the Moderna or Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines.

Then on Monday, administration officials Biden said they were working on a plan to recommend that more Americans be boosted about eight months after being fully immunized with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The issue will be addressed during a White House briefing on Covid-19 on Wednesday.

But almost 14 million people fully immunized in the United States has not received any of these mRNA vaccines. They got the single dose shot from Johnson & Johnson, and so far they’re not part of that recall conversation.

Our J&J patients have not been overlooked or neglected. It’s just the way the data comes in, said Schaffner, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

For J&J vaccinated patients who call and email about reminders, he tells them to wait.

You can’t make good recommendations without the data, he said.

Last month J&J the researchers reported the vaccine confers immunity that lasts at least eight months and possibly longer.

The J&J vaccine also appears to offer adequate protection against the delta variant, the predominant strain of the virus that makes people sick in the United States today. J&J said in July that a second dose or booster dose of its vaccine would not be needed at that time.

However, a spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson told CNN on Tuesday the company was collecting additional data to see if booster injections were needed.

Ensuring long-term and sustainable protection against hospitalizations and death is essential to stem the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said in an email to CNN. Johnson & Johnson continues to generate and diligently assess evidence from ongoing trials as well as emerging real-world evidence as it assesses the need for a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine booster.

Many vaccines require multiple injections to ensure complete protection. Some, like a tetanus vaccine, need an extra boost every 10 years or so because immunity wanes over time. Others, such as the influenza vaccine, must be administered annually because each influenza season brings new strains.

With Covid-19, scientists are still figuring out how long protection lasts and how vaccines work against different variants. All of this will have to be determined by more research.

For mRNA vaccines, more data is coming. Pfizer said Monday it had submitted initial data to support the use of boosters to the FDA. Moderna said last week that she was still submitting her data.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine works a little differently from mRNA vaccines, which use newer technology that delivers genetic material directly into cells via fatty particles. The J & Js Janssen vaccine uses a viral vector, a cold virus that is genetically engineered to infect cells, but will not replicate and spread throughout the body. It delivers genetic instructions to cells, then trains them to identify and protect themselves against the coronavirus.

Johnson & Johnson has also always been on a different timeline. When Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna were licensed in December, J&J was still collecting data. He got his emergency use authorization a few months later, in February.

And while there is some evidence that immunocompromised people may benefit from a third dose of an mRNA vaccine, it is still not clear whether immunosuppressed people who received the J&J vaccine would benefit from another dose.

We looked at the science and the data almost daily to assess whether or when boosters might be needed, the CDC said in an email to CNN on Tuesday, when asked about the boosters for the general public and for the immunocompromised.

As we said, boosters would probably be needed. We’ll be announcing more detailed plans soon, so we have more to share. All of this will be done in accordance with independent review and recommendations from the FDA and CDC.

It is also not clear whether people who have received the J&J vaccine and need a boost would benefit more from an additional J&J vaccine, or should receive a different type of vaccine.

Currently the Official position of the CDC is that people should stick to the shot they got initially. It indicates that there is not enough data to know if the blend and pairing works and is safe.

In parts of Europe, however, doctors mix and match the single-dose AstraZeneca vaccine, similar to the J&J vaccine, with an mRNA vaccine.

In Germany, health authorities have recommended that people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine receive an mRNA vaccine for their second dose. Early studies have shown the mixture generated a robust immune response. In June, German Chancellor Angela Merkel led the way and received the Moderna vaccine after her first dose of AstraZeneca.

In the United States, at least one city did not wait for data on whether to boost the J&J vaccine.

People vaccinated with the J&J vaccine can receive an additional dose of mRNA vaccine in San Francisco, where public health officials have made an accommodation for those who have seen a doctor, the ministry said on Aug. 4.

While Schaffner enthusiastically encourages all those who have not yet obtained a first shot to get one immediately, for patients who have received the J&J vaccine and want a booster, he advises patience.

Right now, the only thing we can tell them is to sit still, Schaffner said. More information is on its way.

CNNs Kaitlan Collins contributed to this report.