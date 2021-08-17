San Antonio-based Abraxas Petroleum Kicked from Nasdaq Stock Exchange as Losses and Debt Rise





The increase in debt could hamper the ability of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. to continue operations, the San Antonio-based oil producer said this week. The news comes days after the company was taken off the Nasdaq stock exchange due to its precarious finances.

Its delisting from the Nasdaq Global Select Market was the latest incident in a series of problems Abraxas has faced in recent years as its debt soars and profits vanish. Its shares have been traded on the OTC market since August 4.

“Our current level of debt and the recent commodity price environment present challenges to our ability to comply” with debt agreements, the company said. in a folder with the Securities and Exchange Commission. “If interest charges increase due to higher interest rates or increased borrowing, more operating cash flow would be used to meet debt service requirements. “ On ExpressNews.com: San Antonio Abraxas oil company faces payment default and delisting from the Nasdaq market In a July 26 filing with the SEC, Abraxas said it submitted a plan to Nasdaq “to restore compliance,” but was rejected. A notice from the exchange to Abraxas informed the oil producer that it had failed to meet several standards required to maintain listing. The company’s total market value had fallen below the required $ 35 million and it was not profitable enough. To stay on the stock market, companies must post a profit of at least $ 500,000 in two of the previous three years. Abraxas officials did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. In the first half of this year, Abraxas achieved $ 35 million in revenue from its oil and natural gas production activities. But he lost $ 38 million in the same six-month period. In 2020, Abraxas lost $ 184 million and in 2019 its losses exceeded $ 65 million. The company made a final annual profit in 2018. Abraxas has received several warnings from the Nasdaq in recent years that the company could face delisting. Earlier this year, the company failed to file its 2020 annual report and fourth quarter results on time, prompting Nasdaq officials to warn Abraxas of its lack of compliance. The company said it was late due to COVID-19-related disruptions, including office closures and communication issues. Abraxas also received warnings from the Nasdaq last year after missing the deadlines to file financial reports on its first and second quarter results. It also missed the deadline for publishing its annual report for 2019. On ExpressNews.com: San Antonio NuStar Doubles Profits One Year After Worst Of Pandemic Crisis Abraxas has received several alerts indicating that its stock price did not meet Nasdaq minimum standards. Last October, he effected a 20-to-1 stock reverse to raise the share price. But Abraxas now carries $ 223 million in debt, up from $ 220 million a year ago. This debt burden means that the company cannot expand its own activities until it has paid off its debt. Abraxas’ capital budget, which it could use to produce more oil or explore new reservoirs, is limited to just $ 3 million per year under a credit agreement with one of its lenders , Angelo Gordon. The lender should approve any increase in expenses. So far this year, Abraxas has made $ 393,000 in capital expenditures. By comparison, from 2017 to 2019, he spent on average $ 134 million annually on capital expenditures such as acquisitions or oil exploration. Abraxas shares fell more than 15% in early August as investors sold when the delisting was announced. Shares of the company closed at $ 2.11 on Tuesday, a 3.4% increase from Monday’s close. [email protected]

