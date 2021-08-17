I received the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine. Do i need a reminder?

Concerned about the potential side effects ofCOVID-19[female[femininevaccine? Not sure which activities are safe after vaccination? Whether you are vaccinated or not,AL.comwill contact public health experts to address your concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Just send an email to[email protected]well ask an expert to answer your question directly.

Here are the questions we were able to answer for readers.

Vaccinations to protect against COVID-19 have grown in importance with the increase in the delta variant and the increase in infections and hospitalizations in Alabama. We answer your vaccine questions and get answers from health experts.

For answers, we spoke to David B. Hicks, Jefferson County Assistant Health Officer. It should be noted that specific questions regarding your own health should be discussed with your primary care provider.

Question: We had the j and j shot last March. Do we need a booster?

Reply: At this time, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has not recommended that people vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine receive a booster dose. Soon, we hope that the research studies will help us to definitively answer this question.

Question: I was vaccinated at the end of the spring with the Moderna vaccine and I am on an immunosuppressant. I was wondering where and when I might get a Moderna booster in Birmingham, AL. I work as a teacher here and recently had Covid positive children.

Reply: You can contact the Jefferson County Department of Health. Don’t forget to bring your vaccination record. For more information, call 205-858-2221. We anticipate that many other providers in the area (including pharmacies) will offer these additional doses.

Question: I have Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID). I administer weekly immunoglobulin infusions to maintain adequate levels of IGg. I did not have COVID19 and received both doses of Pfizer vaccine. Would I be someone who needs a third dose (booster)?

Reply: The CDC has approved an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, including those with primary immunodeficiency. Talk to their healthcare professional about your condition and ask yourself if an extra dose is right for you.

Question: I have not found any helpful guidance on how to proceed during this pandemic as a person with this disability. I decided to get the vaccine on my own thinking that I had better get the vaccine than not, whatever the situation. Thanks for all you’ve done !

Reply: People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are at greater risk of severe and prolonged illness. Go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html for more information.

Question: I received the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine on April 7, 2021. Based on the articles I’ve read in the news, I think this particular vaccine might not offer the best protection against the virus. Should I go ahead and get vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer now?

Reply: At this time, the CDC has not recommended that people vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine also be vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Soon, we hope that the research studies will help us to definitively answer this question.

Question: I see someone has already asked a question about getting a booster for the J&J vaccine. I am currently in chemotherapy for cancer. In light of the new FDA guideline for immunocompromised people who have received Moderna or Pfizer for a booster, what are the recommendations for those who have received J&J and are immunocompromised? Absolutely no mention of what to do about the J&J. He was totally ignored. Clarification is badly needed for the general public.

Reply: CDC says there is not enough data at this time to determine whether immunocompromised people who received the Johnson & Johnsons Janssen COVID-19 vaccine also have an improved antibody response after an additional dose of the same vaccine .

