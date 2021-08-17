Business
I received the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine. Do i need a reminder?
Concerned about the potential side effects ofCOVID-19[female[femininevaccine? Not sure which activities are safe after vaccination? Whether you are vaccinated or not,AL.comwill contact public health experts to address your concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Just send an email to[email protected]well ask an expert to answer your question directly.
Here are the questions we were able to answer for readers.
Vaccinations to protect against COVID-19 have grown in importance with the increase in the delta variant and the increase in infections and hospitalizations in Alabama. We answer your vaccine questions and get answers from health experts.
For answers, we spoke to David B. Hicks, Jefferson County Assistant Health Officer. It should be noted that specific questions regarding your own health should be discussed with your primary care provider.
Question: We had the j and j shot last March. Do we need a booster?
Reply: At this time, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has not recommended that people vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine receive a booster dose. Soon, we hope that the research studies will help us to definitively answer this question.
Question: I was vaccinated at the end of the spring with the Moderna vaccine and I am on an immunosuppressant. I was wondering where and when I might get a Moderna booster in Birmingham, AL. I work as a teacher here and recently had Covid positive children.
Reply: You can contact the Jefferson County Department of Health. Don’t forget to bring your vaccination record. For more information, call 205-858-2221. We anticipate that many other providers in the area (including pharmacies) will offer these additional doses.
Question: I have Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID). I administer weekly immunoglobulin infusions to maintain adequate levels of IGg. I did not have COVID19 and received both doses of Pfizer vaccine. Would I be someone who needs a third dose (booster)?
Reply: The CDC has approved an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, including those with primary immunodeficiency. Talk to their healthcare professional about your condition and ask yourself if an extra dose is right for you.
Question: I have not found any helpful guidance on how to proceed during this pandemic as a person with this disability. I decided to get the vaccine on my own thinking that I had better get the vaccine than not, whatever the situation. Thanks for all you’ve done !
Reply: People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are at greater risk of severe and prolonged illness. Go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html for more information.
Question: I received the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine on April 7, 2021. Based on the articles I’ve read in the news, I think this particular vaccine might not offer the best protection against the virus. Should I go ahead and get vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer now?
Reply: At this time, the CDC has not recommended that people vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine also be vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Soon, we hope that the research studies will help us to definitively answer this question.
Question: I see someone has already asked a question about getting a booster for the J&J vaccine. I am currently in chemotherapy for cancer. In light of the new FDA guideline for immunocompromised people who have received Moderna or Pfizer for a booster, what are the recommendations for those who have received J&J and are immunocompromised? Absolutely no mention of what to do about the J&J. He was totally ignored. Clarification is badly needed for the general public.
Reply: CDC says there is not enough data at this time to determine whether immunocompromised people who received the Johnson & Johnsons Janssen COVID-19 vaccine also have an improved antibody response after an additional dose of the same vaccine .
Here’s more information on COVID vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..
Sources
2/ https://www.al.com/news/2021/08/i-got-the-johnson-johnson-covid-vaccine-do-i-need-a-booster-shot.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]