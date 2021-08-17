Business
When you buy stocks, this is where your money goes and what you own
If your money remains inactive in a savings account, it is doomed to spend its life losing value due to the incessant gnawing of inflation. If you run it on the stock market, on the other hand, there are risks, but over time you can turn a small pile of money into a big pile of money.
But where exactly is this money going?
Most people start a stock transaction by transferring money from a linked checking account to their brokerage account. You must have a brokerage account if you want to buy and sell stocks and other securities. But when you go for a slice of Apple or Amazon or your favorite ETF, you get a share of ownership in a publicly traded company, but what happens to the money you paid? to acquire it?
Keep reading to find out.
When you buy stocks through an IPO, your money goes to the company that goes public
If you buy stocks through an Initial Public Offering (IPO), this is a fairly straightforward exchange. You, the buyer, pay the company issuing the shares the price they charge for part of the business. Although the investment bank that organized the IPO takes an administrative fee cut, it works pretty much the same as any other purchase, the buyer exchanges money for a product or service. to the company that sells.
Companies are using IPOs to raise funds as they move from being a private company to being a publicly traded company. Successful IPOs provide massive injections of cash that the issuing company uses to hire employees, build new factories, develop new products, and grow and grow the business. New companies and established companies use IPOs to get money this way.
Either way, according to the Economic Times, the company that issues the IPO is not required to repay the money it receives from investors. After the IPO is over, the stocks that investors like you have purchased from the company that is IPO become part of the open market. They can then be bought and sold on the secondary market.
The secondary market: where people, not businesses, pursue their fortunes
Once a company creates, issues, and sells stocks to investors through an IPO, those stocks exist in the secondary market realm, which most people think of as the stock market. This is where investors buy and sell stocks they already own to other investors and not to the issuing entity on exchanges like the Nasdaq Composite and the New York Stock Exchange.
If you own stocks and did not participate in an IPO, you bought your stocks in the secondary market. Unlike IPOs, the money spent on secondary market transactions does not go to the company that issued the shares. Rather, it goes to the investor who sold them to you.
Large exchanges like the NYSE operate like auctions. They are actually called auction markets where the highest price a bidder is willing to pay is the lowest price a seller is willing to accept.
Once inside the secondary market, your money can never escape
People talk about taking their money out of the market or making money. The truth is, the secondary market is a lot like Hotel California, you can sell stocks anytime you want, but once your money hits the secondary market, it can never leave.
Here is a simple example:
Investor 1, Investor 2, and Investor 3 all start with $ 1,000.
Investor 1 buys a share for $ 100 from Company A when it goes public, leaving investor $ 1,900 and one share.
When the stock price of Company A increases by $ 10 per share, Investor 1 reaps its gains by selling its share to Investor 2 for $ 110.
Investor 1 now has $ 1,010 and no shares, Investor 2 has $ 890 and one share, and Investor 3 still has $ 1,000 and no shares.
Suddenly, Company A’s tanks and their stocks lose half of their value.
Fearing the worst is yet to come, Investor 2 sells his share to Investor 3 at a loss for $ 55.
Investor 1 still has $ 1,010 and no shares, Investor 2 now has $ 945 and no shares, and Investor 3 also has $ 945 plus one share of Company A.
Money was gained and lost as the value of Company A changed, but through the ups and downs, money never entered or exited the secondary market.
August 17, 2021
