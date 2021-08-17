Business
Ramsey County moves forward with requirement for employees to prove vaccination or virus-free – Twin Cities
Ramsey County is moving forward with a COVID-19 policy that requires its more than 4,000 full-time and part-time employees to prove they are vaccinated or get tested weekly to show they are are not infected with the virus.
The county council of commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution that orders the county manager to spend up to $ 1 million of federal coronavirus response funds on a financial incentive for employees and administration and auditing vaccination and testing protocols that are not covered by policies and practices. The resolution includes a condition that the county must provide 30 days’ notice to workers prior to implementation, the date of which has not yet been determined.
The policy does not yet address several key details, such as how it would apply to volunteers and contract workers and the consequences for employees who refuse to comply. The incentive for county employees who provide proof of immunization status should also be ironed out, although this is most likely direct payment or a gift card rather than time off or other adjustments. of benefits, county spokesman John Siqveland said on Tuesday.
Whether testing of workers will take place on site and during their normal working hours has not yet been finalized, he said.
The county council decision comes as the state and some private employers plan to roll out their own COVID testing mandates for workers amid the recent spate of infections caused by the more contagious delta variant. Last week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced his order would cover most of the states’ 37,500 employees, with a September 8 deadline for affected workers.
THE COUNTY OF HENNEPIN ADOPTS A REQUIREMENT
Hennepin County also joins Ramsey County with the employee requirement. On Tuesday, the Hennepin County Council of Commissioners adopted a requirement for employees, contractors and volunteers to attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status and show proof of vaccination by October 1 or comply with regular and mandatory COVID-19 tests. Dakota and Washington County Commissioners have not formally discussed the adoption of an employee policy.
Ramsey County staff who have worked on the policy in recent weeks include members from several departments, including human resources, public health, risk and compliance, and the attorneys office. They told the commissioners that the development of the policy was a “balancing act”, where they had to weigh the safety and well-being of county employees as well as their privacy against legal, union and financial considerations. , among others.
A few commissioners, along with County Director Ryan O’Connor, acknowledged that they had heard from a number of staff over the past week “who have strong questions or concerns, feelings” about the issue. Politics. Staff also engaged with employee social partners regarding some of the initial issues regarding implementation, he said.
WHAT EMPLOYEES ARE ASKING
O’Connor said one of the most frequently asked questions by employees is: Why is the county only testing those who are not vaccinated when vaccinated individuals may also be carriers of COVID? He said the county was following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on who to recommend for regular testing.
“And then there are individuals who ultimately believe that the freedom of choice or on a vaccine is theirs and theirs alone and it is a more philosophical question than a question to which I can perfectly answer on an FAQ”, he told the commissioners.
As and when an employee tests positive for the virus, the county will rely on its existing procedures, such as staying home during illness.
Ramsey County is now in a high state of coronavirus transmission, along with the rest of the seven-county metro area and most of the state.
Meanwhile, the Ramsey County vaccination incentive of $ 100 in gift cards for those who get fully vaccinated at a clinic operated by the St. Paul-Ramsey County public health was launched on Friday and has more than doubled attendance at the Oxford Community Center in St. Paul on Saturday, depending on the county. The site, which typically vaccinated fewer than 40 people per week, saw 89 people get vaccinated on Saturday.
