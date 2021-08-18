S&P 500 Still Near Parity After Record Run, Behavior-Based Market Tool Says

A series of records for the S&P 500 index does not yet signal a reversal into euphoric territory, according to a new market tool that the developers say aims to filter herd behavioral biases and allow investors to reap the wisdom of the crowd.

Using the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF SPY,

-0.66%

as a proxy, were currently seeing close parity, said Mark Gorzycki, referring to the OVTLYR (pronounced outlier) platform he developed with his fellow data scientist Mahesh Kashyap and launched earlier this year.

Gorzycki and Kashyap, the co-founders of Kievanos LLC, a predictive analytics company, began developing the online platform about five years ago, building on an interest in behavioral economics. As they describe, the system consumes a variety of publicly available and non-personally identifiable data around an asset, which is then used to generate distributions used to identify propensities for a range of cognitive biases.

The presence or absence of these biases are variables in a model that produces a discrete and directional probability of the direction the asset is going. This is represented as an oscillator, with low values ​​corresponding to fearful markets and higher values ​​corresponding to overly greedy markets.

The platform tracks each asset to identify correlations between what is seen in the behavioral model and what is happening in the market. It’s displayed in a heat map, with red areas indicating price drops alongside corroborating behavioral data, and blue areas representing accelerations.

Currently operating as a free pilot program with around 4,000 to 5,000 users, Kashyap and Gorzycki aim to upgrade OVTLYR to a freemium model by early next year.

A reading of 50% is considered neutral. As for SPY, it posted readings of 55% and 56% on Tuesday on a pair and cap weighted basis, respectively (see chart below).







These values ​​are very low in terms of indicator; However, given the recent data / values, we seem to be moving further in the direction of greed, in which case the countercurrent (bearish) indication would become stronger, Gorzycki said.

Oscillators don’t rock on a dime. Gorzycki and Kashyap said traders should not view them as outright buy or sell signals, but as a tool similar to traditional technical or price indicators. However, they said they plan to release a model portfolio solution in the coming weeks that would be able to automate allocations to selected assets.

The S&P 500 SPX,

-0.71%

and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.79%

closed at records on Monday for the fifth in a row for both. Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, but remain solidly higher for the month and year to date. As of Monday, the S&P 500 had risen 100.2% from its pandemic low on March 23, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Crowd Wisdom, a surprising phenomenon in which crowdsourcing answers questions, such as the number of marbles in a jar, has been shown to be surprisingly accurate in experiments, although it is not foolproof. The concept was popularized by financial journalist James Surowieckis in 2004 in the book of the same name, itself a takeoff from Charless MacKays Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds, published in 1841.

This madness still often manifests itself in herd behavior that pushes asset prices to extremes.

OVTLYR tracks more than 1,300 of the largest and most liquid assets on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq. Among the challenges was developing a system that works for all stocks. It can’t be something that works for Microsoft but doesn’t work for Google, Kashyap said.

It goes without saying that the OVLTYR system is probably not ideal for super active day traders.

Many of these moves from the greed zone to the fear zone take a few weeks to a few months, Kashyap said. If you are looking to trade on a daily basis, this might not be a good idea.

Gorzycki said rehabilitated day traders could be the ideal users of the system, although this could benefit users on both sides of the spectrum, from passive to active, he said.

If we can take someone away from the day trading advantage and tell them, listen, you’re hurting yourself on the frequency, you’re very speculative, and it’s hurting your bottom line, here are some ways you could possibly be more focused.