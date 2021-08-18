Connect with us

Business

S&P 500 Still Near Parity After Record Run, Behavior-Based Market Tool Says

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

 


A series of records for the S&P 500 index does not yet signal a reversal into euphoric territory, according to a new market tool that the developers say aims to filter herd behavioral biases and allow investors to reap the wisdom of the crowd.

Using the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF SPY,
-0.66%
as a proxy, were currently seeing close parity, said Mark Gorzycki, referring to the OVTLYR (pronounced outlier) platform he developed with his fellow data scientist Mahesh Kashyap and launched earlier this year.

Gorzycki and Kashyap, the co-founders of Kievanos LLC, a predictive analytics company, began developing the online platform about five years ago, building on an interest in behavioral economics. As they describe, the system consumes a variety of publicly available and non-personally identifiable data around an asset, which is then used to generate distributions used to identify propensities for a range of cognitive biases.

The presence or absence of these biases are variables in a model that produces a discrete and directional probability of the direction the asset is going. This is represented as an oscillator, with low values ​​corresponding to fearful markets and higher values ​​corresponding to overly greedy markets.

The platform tracks each asset to identify correlations between what is seen in the behavioral model and what is happening in the market. It’s displayed in a heat map, with red areas indicating price drops alongside corroborating behavioral data, and blue areas representing accelerations.

Currently operating as a free pilot program with around 4,000 to 5,000 users, Kashyap and Gorzycki aim to upgrade OVTLYR to a freemium model by early next year.

A reading of 50% is considered neutral. As for SPY, it posted readings of 55% and 56% on Tuesday on a pair and cap weighted basis, respectively (see chart below).

OVTLYR

These values ​​are very low in terms of indicator; However, given the recent data / values, we seem to be moving further in the direction of greed, in which case the countercurrent (bearish) indication would become stronger, Gorzycki said.

Oscillators don’t rock on a dime. Gorzycki and Kashyap said traders should not view them as outright buy or sell signals, but as a tool similar to traditional technical or price indicators. However, they said they plan to release a model portfolio solution in the coming weeks that would be able to automate allocations to selected assets.

The S&P 500 SPX,
-0.71%
and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
-0.79%
closed at records on Monday for the fifth in a row for both. Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, but remain solidly higher for the month and year to date. As of Monday, the S&P 500 had risen 100.2% from its pandemic low on March 23, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Crowd Wisdom, a surprising phenomenon in which crowdsourcing answers questions, such as the number of marbles in a jar, has been shown to be surprisingly accurate in experiments, although it is not foolproof. The concept was popularized by financial journalist James Surowieckis in 2004 in the book of the same name, itself a takeoff from Charless MacKays Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds, published in 1841.

This madness still often manifests itself in herd behavior that pushes asset prices to extremes.

To see: GameStop Saga Illustrates Growing Risk Of Noise Traders That Could Fuel Market Volatility, Quantitative Analyst Warns

OVTLYR tracks more than 1,300 of the largest and most liquid assets on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq. Among the challenges was developing a system that works for all stocks. It can’t be something that works for Microsoft but doesn’t work for Google, Kashyap said.

It goes without saying that the OVLTYR system is probably not ideal for super active day traders.

Many of these moves from the greed zone to the fear zone take a few weeks to a few months, Kashyap said. If you are looking to trade on a daily basis, this might not be a good idea.

Gorzycki said rehabilitated day traders could be the ideal users of the system, although this could benefit users on both sides of the spectrum, from passive to active, he said.

If we can take someone away from the day trading advantage and tell them, listen, you’re hurting yourself on the frequency, you’re very speculative, and it’s hurting your bottom line, here are some ways you could possibly be more focused.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/s-p-500-still-near-parity-after-record-run-says-behavior-based-market-tool-11629228924

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: