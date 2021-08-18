Oregon’s July unemployment rate drops to 5.2% as cut looms for expanded aid programs





Oregon created 20,000 jobs in July, and the state’s unemployment rate fell from 5.6% to 5.2%, the largest monthly drop in nearly a year. Figures released Tuesday by the Oregon Department of Employment indicate the state is continuing its rapid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the rampant spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus has introduced considerable uncertainty for the fall. And tens of thousands of unemployed Oregon’s face additional hardship when expanded federal benefits expire next month. The national unemployment rate was 5.4% last month. In Oregon, job gains in July were more than double the monthly average of 9,100 over the previous six months. Oregon had 105,000 unemployed workers last month, just over half the number of July 2020. Hiring was strongest in the government and leisure and hospitality sectors, which added 12,800 and 7,100 jobs, respectively. These segments were among the hardest hit by the pandemic, and both struggled to find workers after the state began to reopen on a large scale last spring. Employment in hotels, restaurants and bars remains far below what it was before the pandemic. The employment department says the leisure and hospitality sector has only recovered 60% of the jobs lost due to the pandemic recession. Expanded federal benefits in place since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 will end the week of September 4 unless Congress steps in with a last-minute extension, a prospect that seems unlikely given the strong partisan divide. at the Capitol. That would mean the end of $ 70 million in weekly benefits for tens of thousands of Oregonians, many of whom are not counted in monthly unemployment figures. Expanded programs include a weekly bonus of $ 300, extended benefits for people who have been unemployed for a long time, and a program called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for entrepreneurs and other self-employed workers who are generally not eligible for assistance. Unemployed. Oregon had 115,000 people receiving assistance under these temporary federal programs as of the end of July, although that number has been declining rapidly for several months and may drop below 100,000 when expanded benefits expire after Labor Day. – Mike Rogoway | [email protected] | Twitter:@rogoway|

