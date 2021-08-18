Will more top stocks move to the Nasdaq?





The stock market performed poorly on Tuesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^ IXIC) experienced significant losses. As of 2:00 p.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was down more than 1%, roughly in line with other major market benchmarks. Many companies that are going public for the first time choose the Nasdaq because the exchange has a reputation for being a hotbed for high growth, tech-savvy companies that strive for excellence. Yet increasingly, a key element of Nasdaq’s success has been the willingness of companies to move their listings away from the rival New York Stock Exchange. This trend is contributing to the strength of the Nasdaq and may well continue. Big wins for the Nasdaq In the first half of 2021, the Nasdaq played a huge role in the field of investment banking. The exchange boasted of 410 new initial public offerings, raising $ 106 billion in capital for listed companies. It was the highest since 2008, and it gave the Nasdaq the edge over its stock rivals for the 30th consecutive quarter. The Nasdaq has won victories in all segments of the market. The exchange listed more than three-quarters of all operating companies that went public during the period. Additionally, more than two-thirds of ad hoc IPOs have chosen Nasdaq, and some leading companies have ended up choosing Nasdaq after going public, including SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI). The direct listing of the cryptocurrency exchange giant Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) was also a blow to the market. One area that didn’t get as much attention was the fact that some large companies at the helm of their respective industries moved from the NYSE to the Nasdaq in early 2021. These companies included Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB), and each had different reasons for making the switch. A change in corporate culture For Honeywell, the switch to Nasdaq was clearly intended to signal a change in the direction of the company. Long considered an industrial giant, Honeywell is placing more and more emphasis on its technological prowess. As CEO Darius Adamczyk explained when the company took the plunge, “Honeywell is the world’s leading industrial software company, shaping the future of technology and sustainability. Adamczyk further noted that the Nasdaq has a “long tradition of listing category-defining technology companies.” This is very much in line with Honeywell’s latest corporate strategy. The company has already made significant investments in its Honeywell Forge software and digital solutions business. In addition, he plans to take a major stake in a quantum computing company, in the hope that it will quickly ramp up to represent a significant portion of Honeywell’s overall sales. Save green Meanwhile, for Aurora Cannabis, switching to Nasdaq was also about saving hard cash. As CEO Miguel Martin explained in the company’s move announcement in May, “This registration transfer will save us money.” Aurora was tracking several other cannabis stocks that had made similar changes recently, including Canopy growth (NASDAQ: CGC). For investors, whether a stock trades on the Nasdaq or the NYSE rarely makes a big difference. Both markets are accessible through brokers, with most brokerage institutions offering commission-free transactions for both exchanges. Still, as more companies try to position themselves as innovative, fast-growing, and technologically forward-thinking, it’s likely you’ll see further shifts towards the Nasdaq. As long as the stock market can maintain its reputation for fostering the leaders of tomorrow, the Nasdaq will continue to attract both newly opened companies and established companies looking to boost their prospects.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/08/17/will-more-high-profile-stocks-move-to-the-nasdaq/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos